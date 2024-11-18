Taste of Togetherness: Friendsgiving Recipe Collection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

Time flies by so swiftly; Before we could fully appreciate summer’s intensity, we were gently pushed by time into the cool late autumn. In just a few weeks, the falling leaves will be covered by softly drifting snowflakes. The changing of seasons is like the world refreshing itself in an endless cycle, with each seasonal rotation becoming more vibrant and more profound than the last.

And now, once again, American Thanksgiving arrives right on schedule. I still remember the first time I had a Thanksgiving-themed meal with friends during my undergraduate. We celebrated in one of our friends’ backyards, and the vibe was so good as everyone exchanged warm and grateful words. And we had roasted turkey, macaroni and cheese, ham, and the best pumpkin pie. It was so delicious; it was indeed “home cooking”. After coming to Canada for my master’s, I have made a group of really close friends. We have classes together, do assignments together, volunteer together, have food together, and basically do everything together. As life becomes more and more hectic for everyone, I decided it’s the best time to host a Friendsgiving Friendsgiving dinner.

As I’m writing down the Friendsgiving recipe in this article, of course roasted turkey is the first thing that comes to my mind. It is the most iconic Thanksgiving food, and its preparation is quite simple. The turkey is marinated with various spices and stuffed with ingredients like bread and sweet potatoes. When roasted, the meat becomes tender but not mushy, resulting in a delicious meal.

How did turkey become today’s main “mascot” of Thanksgiving? According to one account, during a harvest festival in the 16th century, Queen Elizabeth I of England was eating roasted goose when she received news that the Spanish Armada had sunk on its way to attack her beloved England. Overjoyed, the Queen ordered another goose to celebrate this victory. As a result, the goose became the beloved bird of England’s harvest season. When the Puritans traveled from England to America, roasted turkey replaced goose as the main dish because turkeys were more abundant in North America and easier to find than geese.

The second essential thing to a Friendsgiving recipe is cranberry sauce. Cranberry sauce has long been a traditional accompaniment and condiment for turkey during both Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

Next, there’s cornbread. Cornbread is beloved by both the English and Native Americans. According to the origin of Thanksgiving, when the English Puritan settlers first came to America, they had no food to eat. The local Native Americans shared their food with them, and the Europeans showed their gratitude by establishing Thanksgiving. The story of cornbread has continued since then, becoming an essential dish for Thanksgiving.

The biggest advantage of cornbread is its quick preparation. Unlike yeast bread, it doesn’t require time-consuming effort, and you don’t need to worry about gluten content – almost any type of flour can be used. When baked, cornbread is soft, and sweet, and it carries the natural aroma of corn grain, making it absolutely delicious.

Aaron Burden/Unsplash

Another significant side dish is mashed potatoes. Potatoes are rich in protein – they have even more protein than soybeans and are close to animal protein in quality. The protein and Vitamin C content in potatoes is ten times higher than that of apples.

Lastly, the taste of pumpkin spice really captures the essence of autumn. Almost anything can be made with pumpkin flavour! Pumpkin spice coffee, pumpkin cookies… there are even pumpkin-flavored sausages and bagels!

Interestingly, these pumpkin-flavored items don’t actually contain real pumpkin. However, pumpkin pie is made with real pumpkin. With its crispy crust and delicious pumpkin filling, eating it fills you with warmth. It is also a beloved dessert on holiday tables during Thanksgiving, served in gratitude to the Native Americans who helped and supported the settlers during their times of hardship, as well as to thank God for His blessings. Therefore, Thanksgiving dinner would not be complete without pumpkin pie.

Beyond enjoying delicious food, Thanksgiving’s main significance is to remind us of the beauty of human nature. Gratitude can be expressed in many ways – calling our parents, reaching out to friends, helping those in need – these are all expressions of thanksgiving. Let us learn to be grateful, learn to cherish what we have, learn to understand and forgive, and most importantly, learn to love – that is what life has truly given us.