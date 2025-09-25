Study Hacks for Back to School

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the beginning of the fall semester, it can be tough getting back into your academic groove. After relaxing all summer long, slipping back into a school routine is certainly a major challenge. Below are my tried-and-true study hacks that make my study sessions easier than ever.

set a timer

In my experience, starting a study session can feel like a daunting task. Something that helps me get into it is setting a timer. I set my alarm anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour and when the time is up, my study session is over. This method makes studying more manageable and helps fight the desire to procrastinate.

flashcards

My favourite way to study is with flashcards. They are the key to quick memorization! I love using Quizlet, a free program that helps generate online flashcards at my every whim. Even the simple act of creating the flashcards themselves enhances memorization. When I have a spare moment, quickly flipping through my flashcards is a trick I use to squeeze some extra study time into my day.

leave the house

I have always struggled with studying at home. There are so many distractions! When I try to study in my room, I am often sidetracked by how much I want to relax and take a nap. Sometimes changing the setting is what makes or breaks your study session. I love frequenting the quiet floor at the UWindsor library or the student centre if I’m studying with friends. You can also visit your local library, an outdoor park, or a friend’s house.

stop phone disruptions

One of the biggest deterrents to my study sessions is my phone. It can be tempting to check the group chat, social media, or any other notifications I happen to receive. I like to keep my phone on silent mode, turned upside down on my desk. If I am feeling extra distracted, I place my phone across the room or in another room entirely. Notifications can wait; academia cannot.

