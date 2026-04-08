Stop Chasing Approval and Start Chasing Success

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One thing I wish I had understood earlier in my life is that I can be anything I want to be. Others told me this since I was little, but for most of my life, I have felt like I’ve stayed inside this bubble where I can only do certain things that were deemed acceptable by others. Many of my interests were considered “weird” or not approved by others, so I tried to hide them. Once I realized that my happiness does not depend on other people’s approval, I felt like I could truly do whatever I wanted in life and started dreaming big again.

Seeking approval from others is normal as after all, humans are social creatures. Like most teenagers, when I was in high school, that was one of my main goals. I felt out of place having interests that most girls my age did not, and because of that, I tried to fit in by tailoring my interests to things I saw other girls my age were into. This shift included the music I listened to and the shows I watched while keeping the things I actually enjoyed to myself. Now, as an adult, fitting in seems less appealing to me. I don’t need everyone I am friends with to like what I like, but rather, real friends are accepting of who you are and your interests. I feel like I am more open these days about what I enjoy and the things I create, like songwriting and drawing.

It was not easy coming to this understanding. For a long time, I tried to convince myself I didn’t care about what others thought, but deep down, I still craved that approval. It can be hard to turn that switch off, but I have learned a way to remind myself that I do not need anyone else’s opinion. Over time, my perspective changed; instead of thinking about how badly I want others to like me, I’ve started considering whether I actually want to connect with those people. This shift in my thinking has made me much more confident, and I feel as though fewer eyes are watching me.

This new perspective on life has made me realize that I can literally do whatever I want. I am still unsure, but I have explored various hobbies and career choices, like songwriting, content creation, and business. Learning not to seek approval has made me much happier, and instead of living for others, I started chasing my own success.

I would love to tell my younger self that having different interests is not something to hide because everyone is unique in their own way. I have learned that I don’t need to change who I am and that I should live my life the way I want to.