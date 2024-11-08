The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spooky season is officially upon us! Over these next two months, we’ll indulge in pumpkin spice everything and watch the leaves turn brown. Getting into the spirit of the season is one of the best parts about this time of year. Baking, watching our favorite fall comfort shows, and enjoying nature walks all contribute to what makes fall a magical season. Here are some of my favourite fall-themed songs to add to the magic! Whether you want to feel the romance this fall, or you want a song that brings a fall atmosphere, these songs are perfect additions to your fall playlist. So, grab your earbuds, and go for a walk, or bake something pumpkin-flavoured while listening to your fall playlist (with these added songs, of course).

Kiss Me – Sixpence None The Richer

This is the kind of song that is going to make those walks to your early morning classes feel like a movie. It brings all the fall vibes, and if you’re a big romance lover like me, it’ll have you blushing as you stroll through campus. Its dreamy, gentle vocals create a cozy, romantic atmosphere. Kiss Me is the perfect song to add to your fall playlist if you want to create the ultimate autumn aesthetic.

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) – Taylor Swift

This one’s for all the swifties reading this article! All Too Well is one of my favorite Taylor Swift songs – for many reasons. Like the autumn leaves, the vibe, the lyrics and the melody, all fall together like pieces into place. And while you’re at it, give the Red album a listen; it’s packed with tracks that will get you in the mood to do some fall baking. “All Too Well” will give your fall ideas a different kind of feeling.

We Fell in Love in October – Girl in Red

Are you feeling the love yet? This song is the epitome of romance and brings in a fall atmosphere.. Its lyrics tell a story about two people falling in love during the month of October, embodying the romantic essence of fall. Play it on repeat if you’re craving a romantic love song this season. We Fell In Love In October will definitely have you falling in love with the season!

We Never Change – Coldplay

This song will give you a melancholy feeling. The melody brings a darker, sadder sensation to it, which is perfect for those quiet nights while you’re drinking your apple cider after a long day at the pumpkin patch. We Never Change will give you the autumn feeling you’ve been longing for all summer, which is why it is the perfect addition to your fall playlist!

Linger – The Cranberries

Closing out the list, Linger by The Cranberries evokes a nostalgic and romantic atmosphere, perfectly capturing the cozy feelings of fall. Its enchanting melody and heartfelt lyrics together create the perfect cozy fall atmosphere ideal for the evenings where you want to do a fun fall activity. This song is a must-add if you’re looking for a song that gives you the magical feeling of fall.