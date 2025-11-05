Songs That Bring Me Back to Childhood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have a tendency to reflect on different phases of my life through the music that I was listening to at the time. When I was 15, I was particularly drawn to musicals, specifically Six and Heathers the Musical. However, even before that, I mainly listened to popular music on the radio. I had a radio in my house that my grandma would turn on, and if I knew the song and some of the lyrics, I would sing along. As I got older, I got the app Musical.ly and found a lot of songs I liked through there. Here are four songs that hold special meaning for me and remind me of different years of my childhood.

“You Belong With Me” – Taylor Swift

When I was around five years old, Taylor Swift released her album Fearless, which included the single “You Belong With Me.” Although I did not fully understand the lyrics back then, I still knew them by heart. I loved how catchy it was, and I still remember singing along to it in the car and at home.Even now, it remains one of my favourite Taylor Swift songs and always fills me with a strong sense of nostalgia.

“TiK ToK” – Kesha

Like “You Belong With Me”, “TiK ToK” is another song that came out when I was around five years old. I have many fond memories of driving to figure skating practice when this song was playing on the radio. Its upbeat rhythm always made car rides exciting, and I would sing along to it, knowing every word.

“Ride” – Twenty One Pilots

“Ride” by Twenty One Pilots was one of my favourite songs when I was ten. During this time, I lived near a park that I visited almost every day, spending hours on the swings while listening to music. “Ride” was one of the songs I played on repeat. When I hear this song today, I still feel like I am at that park with this song on repeat. It gives me a sense of freedom and really brings me back to the good ol’ days.

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers

Lastly, “Closer” by The Chainsmokers takes me back to my days playing rep hockey. This song was released when I was around 12, and at that time, I was playing professional girls’ hockey. This was one of the songs that we would listen to in the changing room, and I even sang it with two of my friends during a team karaoke session. “Closer” is the song that comes to mind when I think about my time playing for that team.