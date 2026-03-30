Six Second-Chance Romance Books you Should add to Your TBR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about second-chance romance novels that gets me out of a reading slump and has me finishing an entire book within 48 hours. It’s not just about two people falling in love, but about everything that has already happened between them. It’s a niche genre, but every book I’ve read in this category has had me completely hooked, constantly reiterating what my mom always tells me: “What’s meant to be will be.” Whether it’s a light and funny story or something more emotional and heavy, the ability of the authors to evoke that underlying feeling that things aren’t really over is what makes these books so addictive . Here are six second-chance romance books that are guaranteed to have you in your feelings.

Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren

This book is one of those stories that slowly pulls you in, and then suddenly you realize you’re way too emotionally invested. It follows Macy and Elliot, who meet as kids and grow up spending summers together, eventually becoming each other’s first everything. Later on, something happens that completely breaks them apart, and when they reconnect years later, there’s still so much left unsaid between them. The story switches between past and present, so you’re watching their relationship build while also trying to figure out what went wrong. It’s an easy read and nostalgic, but also heartbreaking. If you like the childhood friends-to-lovers trope with lots of emotional depth, this one’s for you.

Every Summer After by Carley Fortune

This book feels like summer, but in a bittersweet way. It follows Percy and Sam over six summers at a lake, and you already know something went wrong, just not what yet. Watching everything build up while knowing it all falls apart is what makes it so emotional. It’s soft, a fun read, and definitely had me in my feels by the end of it.

The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston

This book was one of my favourite reads, and it made me want to read every single one of her books immediately after. It follows Clementine, who ends up living in her late aunt’s apartment, only to realize that it doesn’t always exist in the present. When the apartment “slips” seven years into the past, she meets a man who, for him, hasn’t lived any of the life she already has. What starts off feeling kind of light and unexpected turns into something a lot more emotional, especially because their timing is never quite right. It’s a mix of romance and self-growth, and it really leans into the idea that you can love someone deeply but still not meet them at the right time. It’s soft, a little whimsical, and one of those stories that stays with you long after you finish it.

Before We Were Strangers by Renée Carlino

If you believe in the “right person, wrong time” mantra, as I do, this is that. It follows two people who were together in college and then completely lost touch. When they reconnect years later, you slowly see everything that went wrong. It’s angsty and definitely one of those books that makes you overthink your entire life a little. This is one of my all-time favourite books in this category and one that has me reaching for books similar to it, time and time again.

Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan

This one feels the most real out of all the ones I included in this list. It follows a divorced couple who still clearly love each other, despite all the troubles in their relationship. They’re trying to co-parent and run a business together, so they can’t fully separate, which makes everything more complicated. It’s heavier, but in a way that feels honest and not overly dramatic. This is another one that had me thinking after finishing it, and it was difficult to put down the entire time.

Seven Days in June by Tia Williams

This one feels a lot more mature and layered than other romance books I’ve read. It follows Eva and Shane, who had a really intense connection when they were younger and then didn’t see each other for years. When they unexpectedly reconnect as adults, all of that history comes back at once. The story goes back and forth between past and present, so you get to see what they meant to each other before and why things didn’t work out, which makes their reunion hit a lot harder. It’s not just about romance—it also explores personal struggle, growth, and the idea that people can change but still carry parts of their past along with them. It’s emotional, a little messy, and feels really real in a way that makes it incomparable to other novels in its category.