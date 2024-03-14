Shows You Should Watch Based on Your Major

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As burnout season approaches, sometimes we all need a day or two to sit back, relax, and watch some good (or bad) TV. Whether you are an education major, a pre-med, or in the culinary arts, there is a wide array of shows that can cater to your interests. There is no shame in taking some time to prioritize self-care and taking a break to recharge before getting back to the grind. Here is a list of eight shows to watch based on your major:

Education: Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary is a workplace comedy documenting the lives of a group of teachers and a principal at an underfunded Philadelphia public school. It is currently in its third season, and you can stream it on Disney+. This is a brilliant series for Education majors as it really showcases all the sacrifices that teachers make and how, against all odds, they do whatever they can to help their students succeed. The episodes are also only 22 minutes long, which makes it easier to watch an episode in one sitting and not have to pause it halfway through.

Pre-med: Grey’s Anatomy

It is safe to say that Grey’s Anatomy is the ultimate medical drama for all pre-meds or other Science students looking to take that route in the future. It is quickly approaching its 20th season, with the first episode of this season being released on March 14th. While some people are begging for this show to end, I am one of those people who will never get tired of it. I have watched each season about six times now, and it always gives me the motivation I need to get back to studying. While the medical depictions in this show may not be the most accurate, the storylines, relationships and character growth have kept it a fan-favourite since 2005. You can stream seasons 1-19 on Netflix, and if you’re not gonna watch it for the medicine, you might as well watch it just for Patrick Dempsey.

Business: Succession

Succession is an award-winning comedy-drama that first premiered in 2018. It follows the life of a fictitious American family that is rich, powerful, and dysfunctional. It’s a very unique show that has dark elements but also incorporates nuanced characters and well-written social commentary. This is a great choice for Business majors as the family in this series owns a global media conglomerate, and the show is centered around the fight for control of the company. All four seasons are available to stream on HBO Max.

Culinary Arts: The Bear

The Bear is another award-winning comedy-drama; it stars Jemery Allen White and follows a young chef coming back home to run his family’s sandwich shop after his late brother dies. It offers an accurate portrayal of the restaurant industry and the struggles that restaurant owners may endure. I have yet to watch another show that captures such raw and intense emotions while simultaneously capturing silly, light-hearted moments. If you are a Culinary Arts major or looking to pursue a career in the food industry, this show may pique your interest. The first 2 seasons of The Bear are available to stream on Disney+.

Law: How to Get Away With Murder

How to Get Away With Murder is a legal drama thriller series starring Viola Davis. Her character is a bright and seductive professor of law, as well as a seasoned criminal defence attorney. The show follows the lives of a few of her most talented students as well as her employees. HTGAWM is twisted, unpredictable, and even a little spicy. All six seasons are currently on Netflix, and it is a great show if you are looking for something fast-paced and easy to follow. While I don’t recommend using any of the legal tactics they use in this show, if you are curious about defence law, this is a great series for you.

Psychology: The Mind, Explained

This unique documentary series is narrated by Emma Stone in season 1 and Julianne Moore in season 2. It examines a multitude of psychological topics from personality, dreaming, memory, and mindfulness to psychedelics. These bite-sized episodes allow you to gain more knowledge about the brain in as little as 20 minutes. They are funny, interesting, and lighthearted and are a great way to deepen your knowledge of the mind, especially if you are majoring in Psychology.

Criminology: Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds is a thriller and mystery crime drama that centres around a squad of FBI profilers. Through their work in the behavioural analysis unit, they tackle various cases and personal struggles to investigate crimes and determine the perpetrator. This show is action-packed, fascinating, and just like with Grey’s Anatomy, it is very easy to get attached to your favourite characters. You can stream all 16 seasons of Criminal Minds on Disney+.

Dramatic Arts: Only Murders in the Building

While Only Murders in the Building has more to do with true crime and podcasts than dramatic art, one of the main characters does happen to be a Broadway director. If you are a Dramatic Arts major, this show may be a worthwhile watch, as season 3 is all about the death of the main character in a musical and how the show “must go on.” It’s a refreshing series that has not been done before, and the casting in this series is impeccable. The episodes range from 30-40 minutes, and it’s one of those shows you can easily binge in a matter of days. Whether you are a Dramatic Arts major or just someone who is interested in true crime, this is a great show to watch, especially as season 4 will be released sometime this year.