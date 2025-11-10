(Romanticizing Midterm Season Part Two: The Amherstburg Study Crawl)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In part one of my study crawl series, my neuroscience bestie and I found ourselves spending a day in our neck of the woods (LaSalle) as we prepped for our first round of midterms this semester. We drank delicious coffee in cozy atmospheres and compiled a list of café recommendations for those of you in the Lasalle area who are looking for a place to lock in.

For part two of our series, we returned to some of our favourite spots in Amherstburg, as well as new ones, to get a sense of the best cafés in the area. Here are our top three cafés in Amherstburg for studying this exam season:

Caffeine & Co.

One of my go-to cafes in Amherstburg, even when I’m not studying, is Caffeine & Co. This dynamic coffee shop is a chic, women-owned local gem perfect for frequent study sessions with friends. It combines a motivating atmosphere with a well-rounded menu featuring breakfast and lunch options, along with an endless array of coffee, tea, and other beverages. They also offer seasonal menu items, which never disappoint. I am a big fan of their matcha, as well as their lattes. The staff are always accommodating and willing to implement your customizations at any time. Remember to arrive early, especially on weekends, as this café is a fan-favourite. While there are plenty of seating options, it tends to fill up fairly quickly. Be sure to pair your drink of choice with one of their sweet treats or desserts, as they are the perfect pick-me-up for long hours of studying!

Bucket List Coffee Roastery

Another one of my favourite coffee shops in Amherstburg is Bucket List Coffee Roastery. The name says it all—this place should definitely make your bucket list! This aesthetic, small-batch coffee roastery and eatery is a go-to destination for breakfast, lunch, pastries, and studying. They are known for their cinnamon rolls, but everything on their menu—coffee, tea, protein shakes, and much more—is worth stopping in for. They also offer savoury or sweet breakfast and lunch options that are just as aesthetically pleasing as the coffee shop itself. Additionally, it houses some mouth-watering bakery items that will satisfy any of your cravings, especially if you are studying late at night. They are open until 9 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 7 pm every other day of the week!

Downtown Espresso Café

Downtown Espresso Café is a diner-style cafe that has gained popularity thanks to its high-quality espresso, lattes, and cappuccinos. It is the ideal location for a quick study session or for catching up with friends. Located in the heart of Amherstburg, this family-owned café is open from 7 am to 8 pm, and its assortment of baked goods are perfect for pairing with a coffee or tea. Make sure to check out this spot if you are looking for a cozy, eighties-esque atmosphere this midterm season!