Reasons Why You Should Get Involved In School Clubs

Making Friends

People always say that the best way to make friends in adulthood is by frequenting the same places. By joining a club, you’ll be able to attend all the meetings, activities or fundraisers with fellow members that share your interests. This frequent interaction makes it easier to form friendships in comparison to classes. Technically yes – classes also bring people together on a regular schedule. However, unless you’re an extreme extrovert, a classroom may be too formal of a setting.

Staying Informed about campus events

Universities host a multitude of events throughout the school year, but it can be easy to miss out if you’re not actively engaged . Although, since joining more clubs, I’ve missed less events. Being involved in clubs helps you stay in the loop because clubs have booths, are volunteering at events or even hosting them. Not only do I now hear about the event, I usually know about it months in advance. By joining a club, you’re more likely to hear about events in advance and take part in them.

Enhancing Your Resume

The more I talk to industry professionals, the more they tell me about what they look for in a resume. One of these things is involvement in extracurriculars, such as clubs. Having someone be involved not only demonstrates that they are social and well-rounded, but also that they have time management skills. Balancing club responsibilities with academic commitments highlights your ability to manage multiple tasks effectively.

Explore Interests

Depending on your major, you may have limited opportunities to explore your interests. Especially if your interests are not necessarily relevant to your major. Clubs provide a valuable outlet. For example, as an engineering student I don’t have many assignments that involve creative writing. However, joining Her Campus allowed me to explore and express my writing interests. This way I can use a club to explore my interests and use it as a creative outlet. Clubs can offer opportunities to delve into hobbies and interests that might not be covered in your academic program.

Gaining Leadership Experience

When you first join a club you start as a general member. Although if you continue to stay committed and loyal to the club, it’s very typical to end up fulfilling an executive role somewhere down the line. Not to sound like a parent, but I do have to say -building these key skills will be extremely beneficial as you prepare to enter the workforce.