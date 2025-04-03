Rating the Best & Worst Ways I’ve Tried To Study

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Another semester means another exam season, completed with all-nighter study sessions, endless cans of energy drinks, and desperate last-minute cramming. Sound familiar? If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably spent more time stressing about studying than actually studying. In fact, I’m literally writing this article as a way to procrastinate my own exam prep. But what if the problem isn’t my memory, but the way I’m memorizing? Let’s take a break from all that studying struggle and take a look at the best (and worst) ways I’ve prepared for exams.

1. Flash Cards – 4 ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Also known as the Leitner system, flashcards are great tools for quizzing oneself, and with apps like Quizlet or Anki, you don’t even need to create them from scratch! However, I personally find that making the flashcards myself helps drill the information into my brain from the get-go. Of course, this method isn’t ideal for courses that require problem-solving or complex applications, but for definitions, concepts, equations, or key facts, this method has worked super well for me.

2. Rewatching Lectures – 1 ⭐

Probably one of the least effective methods I’ve tried. It’s giving “I should’ve just paid attention the first time”, and now I’m procrastinating by rewatching something I’ve already sat through. Unless I’m genuinely gaining new knowledge from the lecture, I’m often better off watching a condensed YouTube video on the topic or borrowing a friend’s well-organized notes.

3. Whiteboard Method – 5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Love, love, LOVE! Mind maps, visuals, pretty colors, diagrams—beautiful! You might think this is just another version of rewriting your notes, but it’s much more than that. Using a whiteboard forces me to actively recall information rather than passively reread. With the right study cycle (study, break, recall), a whiteboard has been an absolute lifesaver for me during exam season. Why else do you think I crash the Leddy Library’s whiteboard walls every midterm?

4. Reading/Writing Notes – 2 ⭐⭐

Also known as the “cram method,” this technique haunted my high school days. Rereading notes over and over in an attempt to memorize them? Spoiler alert: It didn’t work well for me. Instead of rewriting everything, now I like to start strong from the beginning. I take clear, concise notes in class (and actually learn the first time around), then condense them even further into key concepts as the midterms approach. One of my favorite techniques is called “blurting”—after studying, I take a blank sheet and write down everything I remember. Then, I check what I missed, review, and repeat!

5. Practice Questions – 5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

There’s a reason people say, “Practice is key.” Actually applying my knowledge by solving problems has been a great way for me to truly understand a topic. With AI tools like ChatGPT or a simple Google search, I have found endless practice problems on almost any subject.

6. Mnemonics – 3 ⭐⭐⭐

I like to use mnemonics as a great tool for memorizing complex information like names, dates, or lists. Whether it’s acronyms, rhymes, songs, or silly associations, they make details stick in myr brain much more easily. Ever used “BEDMAS” for math or “King Phillip Came Over For Good Soup” for taxonomy? That’s mnemonics in action. While they won’t help you solve equations or write essays, they’ve been a solid tool for pure memorization.

7. Pulling an All-Nighter – 1 ⭐

Romanticizing all-nighters might be a rite of passage for students, but let’s be honest—it’s been a terrible study method for me. Sure, it might feel productive in the moment, but sleep deprivation absolutely wrecks my memory retention, focus, and cognitive function. If I absolutely have to cram, I at least try power naps and strategic breaks.

8. Teaching Someone Else – 5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Also known as the Feynman Technique, teaching a topic, whether to a friend, sibling, or even a stuffed animal, has forced me to simplify and explain it clearly in a way that I ACTUALLY understand it. If I struggle, I take it as a sign I need to review that area. But, if I can teach it with confidence, I believe I’ve truly mastered it! I love this method because it instantly reveals what I know and what I don’t.

There’s no one-size-fits-all, simply because each course varies! The most effective techniques depend on the subject, type of content, and workload. Wishing you productive study sessions and the best of luck on your exams!