Patriotism at Its Peak

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a Canadian, I’ve had mixed feelings about my nationality. When I meet people from around the world, I encounter tons of clichés. “It’s cool that you have free healthcare!” Well, it’s paid for by our taxes, but that’s better than taking out loans. “Winters must be brutal,” but I live in the most southern part of the country, and winters are a joke here compared to where I used to live up north. “I love the Canadian accent, eh!” Technically, it’s a dialect and regionally based. Growing up in the North, my dialect is definitely more notable (the way I say “sorry,” my “yeah-nos,” and “pencil crayons”), but it is nowhere near the Newfie or Quebecois dialects. Don’t get me wrong, I am not ashamed, and I do embrace them quite well. I have a nasty habit of pointing out to everyone in my general vicinity when a singer, actor, or band is Canadian; I can’t help it! I am also very protective of our Canadian delicacies: Hawaiian pizza, maple syrup, poutine, and the abundance of regional Chinese food dishes.

With all the good, though, comes a lot of bad; Canada’s history is dark. It’s important to recognize and reflect on the poor treatment of Indigenous people and people of colour throughout the years. Land colonization, residential schools, and more have negatively affected numerous people in the name of white washing, eugenics, and control. Although I am not responsible for these horrible events, by not speaking up or acknowledging the past, I am not fully participating in reconciliation.

Regardless of what the Charter of Rights and Freedoms dictates, racism, sexism, and homophobia are not things of the past. People who wish to live in Canada and discover what it means to be Canadian will be chased out by the loud—and wrong—minority. It’s important to stand up for others when you can; Canadians are supposed to be polite, after all.

All my life, something bad’s been happening around the world. War, injustice, natural disasters, and life, in general, only seem to further fuel this negativity. It’s not easy to have hope for the future when you cannot escape what’s wrong with the world. However, every two years, a shimmer of light shines down on the world through the clouds: the Olympics.

It’s almost as if once the Olympic torch is lit, much of the fighting or mocking in the world settles. I’m not suggesting that everything is good during these two short weeks. While I wish the world did work that way, I can’t help but notice that the roaring boil of negativity turns into a simmer. When the Olympics are on, I’m a proud Canadian looking to support and cheer on my country. I know I am not alone in feeling this way, but the Olympics symbolize peace, community, and, of course, some good ol’ fashioned friendly competition. I remember when Vancouver hosted the Olympics in 2010. I seriously think that is the closest Canada and its people have come to a united front. Hopefully, we can reignite that magic this year.