Nike Expands into the Women’s Market with Skims

Kim Kardashian has once again achieved a major milestone in the fashion industry—SKIMS and Nike have released a collaboration teaser, announcing the launch of a new women’s brand, NikeSKIMS. The first batch of products will be available this spring on the official website and in select retail stores, with a global rollout planned for 2026.

Kim Kardashian shared a Nike employee badge, which features the serial number 000001, “WHQ” standing (for “World Headquarters”), the zip codes 90028-97005 representing Los Angeles and Oregon, and the logos of both Nike and SKIMS. In contrast, her ex-husband Kanye West, who left Nike after failing to secure a standalone YEEZY line during his tenure, as well as other high-profile figures like Jerry Lorenzo, Virgil Abloh, and Travis Scott, all faced certain limitations in their collaborations. Once again, Kim has achieved global success.

Founded in 2019, SKIMS is one of the many brands under the Kardashian family empire. It is led by CEO Jens Grede and Chief Product Officer Emma Grede, whose ability to integrate a wealth of celebrity and brand resources has transformed SKIMS from a women’s shapewear brand closely tied to Kim Kardashian’s own body shape into a business empire valued at $4 billion in just four years.

A defining milestone in the moment for this achievement was SKIMS becoming the official underwear partner of the NBA and WNBA in 2023, leading to an annual net sales figure of $750 million. This demonstrated its formidable pricing power in today’s sluggish market, possibly catching Nike’s attention. Following a series of high-profile marketing moments and viral secondary reactions, NikeSKIMS—the first-ever co-created brand between the global sports giant and an external company—was born.

In recent years, the women’s sportswear market has experienced a boom, yet Nike has not made much noise in this space. Now, with NikeSKIMS gearing up ambitiously, is this a belated attempt to make up for lost ground, or is it still a powerful display of cultural influence?