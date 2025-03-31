The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are many highly anticipated video games and movies being released this year. Many of my favourite franchises are releasing new installments set to hit screens or consoles. Here are some movies and video games I am frantically waiting for in 2025. With so many exciting releases, it’s hard not to count down the days until each one of these releases. Now that a quarter of the year has passed, the wait for these highly awaited titles is almost over.

Wicked Part 2

When Wicked Part 1 was announced, I was ecstatic to hear that the beloved musical was coming to the big screen. That excitement only grew when I learned that Ariana Grande was playing Glinda. I’ll admit that I have never seen a Broadway performance, but Wicked was a story I had always wanted to experience. When it was released, I found myself singing the songs for about a month. Now, I am excited to relive that excitement this November, as Wicked Part 2 is planned to be released during the final quarter of the year.

Squid Game 3

With season 2 of Squid Game having dropped not too long ago, I feel that the hype is still very much alive. Squid Game season 3 is planned to be released in June, and I already have plans to do nothing but eat snacks and binge-watch the entire season in a day or two. Season 2 left off on a very emotional and climactic note, so I am eager to see the direction this next season takes.

Stranger Things 5

Every time there is a new season of Stranger Things, I relive my obsession with the series all over again. In my opinion, each season progressively gets better. Since this is the final season, I am both excited and vervous to see what happens to the characters and what they do with their lives.

Deltarune Chapter 3/4

As someone new to the Deltarune fandom, I have not waited as long as some other fans have, but my excitement is just as strong. Regardless, Deltarune chapters 3 and 4 are something that I have been waiting for all year long. Chapter 2 set a high bar with engaging gameplay and rich lore, so I am eager to see what’s in store. Whether it’s new game mechanics, deeper storylines, or new areas to explore, I am ready to dive deep into the next chapters of this game.

Metroid Prime 4

Metroid Prime is a franchise I am just getting into, but the announcement of Metroid Prime 4 has me incredibly hyped. The mix of storytelling and action has already drawn me into the series, and I cannot wait to see what’s in store for this next big installment.

With so much in store for 2025, it is hard not to count down each day. From highly anticipated games to new seasons of TV shows, this year is shaping out to be an exciting one for fans everywhere.