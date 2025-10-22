My Top Five The Life of a Showgirl Songs

I have such a bleeding heart for music. When an artist or band I’m into comes to my town, I always look at ticket prices to see if I can attend their concert. I have spent countless hours in Ticketmaster waiting rooms attempting to get in, grab a pair of tickets, and get out. Whenever I am driving or working on something, I always put on a finely curated playlist. If there is an album I’m interested in coming out soon, I put the date in my calendar and do my best to be semi-free to give it a listen.
When Midnights came out, I purposely stayed up until midnight and played the whole album (as soon as Spotify stopped crashing). When Taylor released The Tortured Poets Department, I had planned a morning walk, and I ended up walking until I finished the album. Unfortunately, when The Life of a Showgirl came out on October 3rd, I didn’t have the time to sit down and give the songs a good listen. This semester, my Fridays are nonstop lectures, seminars, and labs until the sun goes down. I still streamed the album during the little free time that I had, but I couldn’t sit down and enjoy the songs until almost a week later.
From what I’ve seen online, The Life of a Showgirl seems to be a polarizing album. Millions of Swifties have ranted and raved, claiming it’s an unskippable album, while countless people have disagreed, stating it feels underdeveloped and that the genre shift is alarming. I’ve been around for album releases for more than half my life, and it seems that so many won’t enjoy Swift’s new sound at first, but it eventually grows on them once they give it a chance. I’d be lying if I said I enjoy every song on the album, because I don’t, but that’s showbiz, baby! After getting to give this album the time it deserves, I believe I’ve secured my top five songs.
- Wi$h Li$t
A song like this is perfect for the maladaptive daydreamer that I am. I catch myself way too often planning for my future, even though it’s so far away. The synth on this song is the perfect blend of vintage vibes and navigating the future; it pulls my attention back and forth in such a good way. Taylor truly is just a girl like us with a simple, authentic wishlist of desires and simple wants.
- The Life of a Showgirl
A track featuring Sabrina Carpenter? Sign me up! I think this song is a great way to complete the album. The bridge is a great change of pace, really amplifying the “last call” feeling of the album’s aesthetic. I enjoy how affluent Taylor and Sabrina’s voices are in this song; it feels almost dreamy and is the cherry on top of a standout track.
- Ruin the Friendship
While I listened to this song, I initially thought I wouldn’t love it and that I would end up skipping it later on. Without spoiling the ending, I absolutely broke when I heard the bridge. I had to go back and listen to the song again with a newfound perspective. I have a feeling that this song will end up becoming one I don’t listen to as much but have to stop and appreciate whenever it comes on.
- Opalite
This single is my new favourite glitter gel pen song. I have been playing it on repeat, especially when I’ve needed to put myself in a better mood. I can’t help but get giddy when the chorus starts; the metaphor comparing love to a man-made stone like opalite is just ingenious. When I hear this song, I think of how Taylor is so in love with Travis that she can compose fun yet beautiful songs about him without fluff.
- Father Figure
When I learnt that Taylor had sampled George Michael’s song of the same name, I was waiting impatiently, and she did not disappoint! The twist on the classic tune is incredibly satisfying and in a new, powerful light. It makes me even more proud when I remind myself that we have this song because Taylor now owns all of her music. Not to mention, the TikTok editors have gone rampant with this song. I cannot fathom how many incredible edits I’ve seen and saved onto my phone. I have a feeling this song will eventually go multi-platinum in the music world and in my heart. No notes. Seriously!