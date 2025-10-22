My Top Five The Life of a Showgirl Songs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have such a bleeding heart for music. When an artist or band I’m into comes to my town, I always look at ticket prices to see if I can attend their concert. I have spent countless hours in Ticketmaster waiting rooms attempting to get in, grab a pair of tickets, and get out. Whenever I am driving or working on something, I always put on a finely curated playlist. If there is an album I’m interested in coming out soon, I put the date in my calendar and do my best to be semi-free to give it a listen.

When Midnights came out, I purposely stayed up until midnight and played the whole album (as soon as Spotify stopped crashing). When Taylor released The Tortured Poets Department, I had planned a morning walk, and I ended up walking until I finished the album. Unfortunately, when The Life of a Showgirl came out on October 3rd, I didn’t have the time to sit down and give the songs a good listen. This semester, my Fridays are nonstop lectures, seminars, and labs until the sun goes down. I still streamed the album during the little free time that I had, but I couldn’t sit down and enjoy the songs until almost a week later.

From what I’ve seen online, The Life of a Showgirl seems to be a polarizing album. Millions of Swifties have ranted and raved, claiming it’s an unskippable album, while countless people have disagreed, stating it feels underdeveloped and that the genre shift is alarming. I’ve been around for album releases for more than half my life, and it seems that so many won’t enjoy Swift’s new sound at first, but it eventually grows on them once they give it a chance. I’d be lying if I said I enjoy every song on the album, because I don’t, but that’s showbiz, baby! After getting to give this album the time it deserves, I believe I’ve secured my top five songs.