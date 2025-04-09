This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

Each summer, I tend to put together a huge list of books I aim to tackle by September, and I almost never get it done. I either make it too long or pick books I’m not interested in, just to brag that I’ve read them. This year is different, though. This summer, I’m taking after Santa Claus by making a list and checking it twice. Below are a few of the books I’ve scrambled together for this summer!

Dune by Frank Hebert:

Ever since I watched the Dune movies, I’ve been itching to read the books. This school year has had me debating whether it’s worth it to pass my midterms or read Dune. As silly as it is to say, I’ve been very tempted by it. Now that summer is around the corner, I’m finally getting the chance.

Frank Hebert’s Dune series has been incredibly popular since the first novel was published in 1965. It’s had multiple adaptations into films, shows, and even video games. It’s been the inspiration for many science fiction and fantasy series as well.

I didn’t quite get into Dune until 2024 when the Dune: Part Two movie was released. I ended up watching the first movie at home the same day I went to see Dune: Part Two in theatres. I ended up falling in love with the movies and have been longing for the books ever since!

The Robber Bride by Margaret Atwood:

Anyone who knows me, knows I’m probably Margaret Atwood’s biggest fan. Her name is littered all over my bookshelf. As of today, I’m not sure how many book report projects I’ve done based on her work.

One novel that’s escaped me has been The Robber Bride, which is one of her older works. I don’t know much about the novel, other than that it was highly recommended to me by a friend whose taste I trust.

One thing I’ve always loved about Atwood’s work is how she writes women. Atwood’s women are always incredibly compelling, whether they’re kind, cunning, hypocritical, or outright nasty. The depth of Atwood’s characters always has me diving head-first into her books. I can’t wait to open this one!

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë:

This list wouldn’t be complete without a historical classic. After finishing Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre, and crying my eyes out when I watched the movie, I knew I had to read her sister’s work. What I’ve heard of the story, while trying to avoid spoilers, has only fired up my interest in it.

Like her sister’s work, Wuthering Heights is also tragic and emotional. The novel tackles many tough topics that made it pretty controversial when it was published in 1847. What I find interesting is that it was also edited by Emily’s sister, so there is a piece of Charlotte Brontë somewhere in the story too.

Most of the early criticism for Wuthering Heights centered around the graphic cruelty in the story as well as the moral depravity of its characters. For a while, Wuthering Heights was compared to Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre, and many debated which sister had written the better novel. Virginia Woolf, one of my favourite novelists, preferred Wuthering Heights, saying, “Emily was a greater poet than Charlotte.” Whether that’s true, I’ll have to see!

Persuasion by Jane Austen:

This list also wouldn’t be complete without a Jane Austen novel. This is one that I’ve already started but have yet to finish. Persuasion was published in 1818, after Austen had died, but still became incredibly popular like the rest of her novels. Like most of Austen’s novels, the story also deals with more controversial topics for the time period, such as class dynamics and women’s standing in society.

Although written two centuries ago, the story follows the complicated and awkward situation of seeing your ex again after a long time. What first drove me to read Persuasion in the first place was how oddly relatable it was. I can’t wait to pick this one back up and finally finish it!

All of these are still very much up in the air. It’s very possible that I might swap one out or ditch one halfway through. But overall, I can’t wait for the summer to start so I can get back to reading!