My Favourite Study Spots That Make This Haunting Time (Midterm Season) Less Scary

As the leaves turn golden and the crisp fall air sets in, students often begin to find their groove. We settle into our designated seats in class, get a handle on our weekly assignments, and even carve out time for little pleasures (like a sweet treat—daily, of course). But just as we’re getting comfortable, it seems our professors choose the perfect moment to unleash midterm season. Suddenly, balancing studying and assignments becomes a challenge in itself, and finding the motivation to be productive feels harder than ever. That’s why I’ve decided sharing my favorite study spots, tailored to different moods and motivation needs.

For When I’m Hungry: Ciao Cafe

Sometimes, multitasking is the secret to creating more time in your schedule. That’s why I often combine my study sessions with meal times. My go-to spot for this is Ciao Cafe on Tecumseh Road, where they serve delicious Italian sandwiches at great prices. On my most recent visit, I tried the “Ciao Genoa”; a satisfying salami and veggie sandwich paired with kettle chips—super filling and just over $15. Not only did I enjoy it with a side of YouTube course videos (thanks to their Wi-Fi), but I also had enough leftovers to take home.

For When I Need Productivity (with a Side of Socializing): The Engineering Building

There are times when I need to power through tasks, but they aren’t so intense that I can’t afford the occasional social break. When I’m in that mood, I go to the Center for Engineering Innovation (CEI). It’s a very popular study spot for students, so there’s always tons of activity. I almost always run into friends—some from engineering, others from my dance team when they’re on their study breaks or while they’re passing through. CEI offers a perfect mix of productivity and casual social interaction, making it a fun yet effective study environment.

For When I Want to People Watch: Any Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think “study spot,” but hear me out. Once the high schoolers and seniors clear out after lunch, Tim’s becomes a surprisingly great place to settle down with your laptop. Plus, it’s perfect for people-watching! Their target audience is so diverse that you’re bound to witness some amusing moments—from Facebook Marketplace exchanges to unexpected reunions. It’s like reality TV, but live and in person, making it a great backdrop for casual study sessions when you need a little entertainment.

For When I Want to Feel Like the Main Character: Green Bean Cafe

Tucked away in the basement of a church across from the engineering building, the Green Bean Cafe is a hidden gem that radiates serious “main character” energy. There must be something about studying on an old church pew that makes you feel like you’re in a whole different city. The cozy atmosphere, combined with their excellent London Fogs and pulled pork grilled cheeses, gives you that mysterious, studious vibe that can be strangely motivating. Yes, I might spend a bit more than I should on coffee and treats here, but the productivity boost (and aesthetic) is well worth it.