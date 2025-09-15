My Favourite Parts About Going Back to School

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always loved the back-to-school season. I thought it was because of my love for school and learning, or how fall was, and still is, my favourite season. In some ways, this was true. This year, however, I’m really starting to consider what I appreciate most about going back to school and why I feel a little more alive because of it.

The Atmosphere

To me, going back to school feels like a transitional period, like travelling to a different dimension. As soon as September hits, I swear the grass smells different. It feels more like New Year’s to me than the actual start of a new year. Of course, there’s not as many celebrations, but it’s a new beginning that brings me lots of comfort. Returning to school after time away makes everything seem bright and shiny, especially when heading to classes in my first week. Sometimes, simply encountering an unfamiliar route or classroom makes the old feel new. Also, the weather? Immaculate. I can walk around campus or anywhere close by because there’s somehow always a breeze whenever the temperature rises, especially during the evening.

The Shopping

Maybe it’s the academic in me, but I love it when mid-August (or even earlier) rolls around, and school supplies stock the shelves. Walking through the aisles stacked with fancy binders, notebooks, highlighters, and calculators was once my favourite memory as a child, as I couldn’t wait to start school. I would often colour-code my notebooks or binders to stay organized; while all my materials were brand new, I enjoyed decluttering my old supplies. I still experience a rush of excitement whenever I find a really sleek pen.

Joining New Clubs

I love when there’s a day or two at the start of the semester for clubs to showcase themselves to recruit more students. I usually find a couple of clubs throughout the school year that interest me, but the timing isn’t right. Sometimes, I sign up for more clubs or roles than I probably should and grow a bit overwhelmed with the responsibilities of each; however, it pays to engage with a community where everyone is on the same page. Through these clubs, I was able to meet a range of people from various programs that I would have never encountered otherwise. Joining clubs in the past has also helped me figure out what hobbies I’m passionate about.

The Schedules

With (almost) every semester, there comes a new schedule with new classes. I often find myself obsessively scanning my schedule, constantly double-checking the classes I’m enrolled in. I prefer a weekly routine as I typically struggle with knowing what to do with my free time. With a schedule, I don’t have to worry about that because it’s all already decided for me. I also enjoy making mental schedules or plans for catching up on homework and checking off to-do lists.

Seeing Old Friends and Making New Ones

There were so many plans I made throughout the summer with my school friends that eventually fell through. Even just checking in seemed difficult due to work, family, and other obligations. I haven’t seen my friends in a while, but I know when we reunite, it’ll be like no time passed at all. When I catch a glimpse of them in the same building or running around campus, it makes me happy. Talking to them feels like a family reunion despite only being away for four months—it’s nice having people to confide in. On a different note, there are times when I don’t know anyone in my classes and have to form new connections. Sometimes, these people stay in my life forever, and other times, they don’t. I find that people are especially approachable when I smile and introduce myself first.

While there are many other reasons I love returning to campus, such as meeting my professors or attending school events, I believe my list offers the perfect summary. For me, going back to school has never been tough. If anything, it’s relaxing; the first couple weeks are not too heavy with assignments, and I learn how to pace myself a bit better than any other time in the year.