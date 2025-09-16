My Bag Non-Negotiables for Back to School

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Back to school is a unique time of the year. It feels like a great reset opportunity. Productivity picks up, new habits form, and old tendencies creep back into the routine. One habit that seems to come naturally to me is packing up my bag the night before I have to be on campus. Over the years, I developed a list of must-haves that I need in my bag at all times. Making sure I have these items packed ensures my preparation for whatever the day may bring.

Hair Accessories

This semester, my days on campus are unpredictable. I can plan to get some writing done in my office, but then end up stuck in a lab practising future procedures. When that’s the case, I must have my hair tied up. I would much rather be prepared for that than have to ask around for an extra hair tie. Furthermore, the temperature is unpredictable so I’d hate not being able to tie my hair up when it gets too hot.

Mint Gum

This experience may be unique to me, but every once in a while, I get a horrendous wave of nausea. I feel sick, gross, and out of sorts, but I unfortunately can’t leave to go home. When this happens, I find that chewing mint gum or mints helps tame the nausea to a point where I’m able to focus on my activities. I don’t know if it’s the flavour or if it’s just the act of eating something, but whatever the case may be, it works, and I cannot be on campus without it.

Emergency Snacks

It’s the worst feeling in the world when an initially planned two-hour day ends up becoming an eight-hour day at the last minute. Typically, I can make my way through the chaos, but my one kryptonite is my stomach. Thankfully, there are so many amazing spots in and around campus for a quick bite to eat, but if I bought a meal every day, I would quickly drain my savings. I always try to pack a few extra snacks in my backpack for times like these. It may be a bit squished, but that backup granola bar comes in clutch every time!

Emotional Support Water Bottle

Every time I forget to pack my water bottle, it’s a bad day. When I’m attending lectures, in my office, and moving around campus in general, the last thing I want to do is search for a water fountain. I never know when I need to quench my thirst, so I feel better knowing I have a full water bottle with me at all times.

Comfy Clothes

Although I love to coordinate a cute outfit, there’s no point if I can’t sit properly in it! On the other hand, there’s also nothing that says comfortable clothes can’t be fashionable. Personally, I have a rather casual clothing style—wide-legged pants, baggy shirts, sweaters, and worn-down shoes are typically tolerable for me. With campus buildings having varied temperatures, I also make sure to bring a sweater or shirt to change into. The point of university is to learn, and I can’t do that efficiently if I’m focusing on how my top fits.

Chargers

As much as we rely on technology, we can’t always depend on it! I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve left my laptop charging overnight only to discover the next morning that the plug came out of the socket. It’s always the worst feeling, especially when you need to work on a presentation or do research, and library books just will not cut it. By remembering to pack all my chargers, I’m ensuring that my productivity remains uninterrupted.