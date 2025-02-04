My 3 Favourite Book-to-Screen Adaptations for When I’m Feeling Nostalgic

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As much as I don’t want to admit it, I’ve been binge-watching so much TV within the last three weeks. It’s a habit I’ve been trying to break, but I can’t seem to stop.

I’ve also been reading quite a bit lately, which made me wonder if any of the books I’d been enjoying had been turned into adaptations. To my disappointment, most of them haven’t been. Though, maybe it’s for the best, since a lot of book-to-screen adaptations have not always conveyed parts of the book as well as they could have. Or maybe I have high expectations, since I love seeing the details of a story come to life. But I digress. Instead of trying to find a new movie to fall in love with—because, weirdly enough, no movie has stood out for me that much these days — I decided to revisit all the movies I used to adore as a child or young adult. I had the privilege to watch a few of them once again, and it was both bittersweet and nostalgic. I was worried that their magic had worn off or that my childhood memories made them better than they actually were, but they were just as charming and heart-warming as I remembered. Most of these are for young adult audiences, but their themes are so universal that it’d be strange if someone couldn’t relate to them. Here is a list of book-to-screen adaptations that I could watch on repeat for days and had a hand in healing some part of my inner child that I didn’t realize was hurting:

The Outsiders (1983)

The Outsiders by S. E. Hinton was one of the first books ever read to me in grade seven by one of my favourite teachers. It was one of the first books I really invested in, and despite how short it is compared to many books today, the plot is jam-packed with action, friendship, and family. I re-read the book at the beginning of last year, and I was amazed at how meaningful it still felt to me. It brought back so many memories and emotions. I wasn’t prepared to be so overwhelmed, but to me, sadder endings that allow you to reflect on life have always been the most powerful, often more than those with happier conclusions

The movie was made with such precision and care that it evoked more emotion out of me than the book did. Seeing all the scenes play out how I envisioned them while I was reading the book made me feel like it was truly designed for the fans. It reminded me that good stories don’t have to just stay on paper; with true dedication, they can be just as powerful on screen.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians (TV series) – 2023

Often, when I talk about my obsession with books, my memory is sparked by my love for the Percy Jackson & The Olympians book series written by Rick Riordan, which was read to me in grade five. In turn, I began re-reading the book series at home. Of course, my book recommendations have changed over the years, but I could never forget where it all started. I didn’t think I would like the book series at first, but I was hooked from the very first page; these books became so special to me. The fact is, they aren’t just about going on adventures—they’re about friendships, growing up, and realizing that you are born to become and achieve more than you could ever imagine. It gives me hope that I can say the same about myself someday.

The 2023 Percy Jackson & The Olympians TV series is not the first on-screen adaptation, but it is, by far, my favourite. It is relatively new, but that doesn’t matter much. Everyone I talk to about the TV series absolutely loves it, whether they have read the books or not. It was so nostalgic, and my heart felt so safe seeing the characters I adored portrayed and written so well, especially Percy’s. I think they truly captured his and the books’ essence within the first season, and I cannot wait for season two!

Flipped (2010)

I love romance and flawed characters with a lot of depth, and Flipped by Wendelin Van Draanen is the perfect book because it has all that, and it’s a coming-of-age novel. The book is relatively short despite the heaviness of certain topics, and I read through it in one sitting when I was in high school. There’s an innocence and pureness to this novel that clutches and claims my heart.

Admittedly, I read the book after watching the movie, which is not something I usually do. It was actually quite fun—I didn’t need to focus on what to expect next or think about what could have been better. But I can say that the movie does the book justice, and they picked the best actors for the job. The characters in the book and movie are so realistic. The story is the perfect mix of funny, sweet, and sad, which reminded me that, even in youth, life can still be complicated. Like all the other screen adaptations I listed above, Flipped (2010) did not disappoint me, and I am really glad to have found this movie.

The realm of entertainment is changing, and what I regard as my “classic movies” may not be what other people call theirs. There are a few more on my list that I didn’t have time to mention, such as Wonder (2017), Anne of Green Gables (1985), and Matilda (1996). These movies and stories may never change, but I would like to believe that sometimes they can change me.