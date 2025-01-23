“New year, new you”—but what does that even mean anymore? It’s that time of year again, and while New Year’s resolutions might feel inspiring at first, studies show that around 80% of these resolutions fall through before we even make it to February (Forbes, 2019). Many of us are conditioned to see the new year as a fresh start, a clean slate. But once we’ve crafted our long list of goals and ambitions, the pressure builds, and too often, those well-intended changes fade away.
So, what if we focus on what really matters this year instead of overwhelming ourselves with grand expectations? In my “2025 Ins and Outs” list, I’m letting go of the heavy expectations and embracing a simpler approach—one that feels sustainable and true to me. From habits and mindsets to fresh goals, here are my small steps toward what I’m leaving behind in 2024 and what I’m excited to welcome in the year ahead!
2025 Ins
- A good morning routine
- Weekly decluttering of camera roll
- Taking things at face value
- Facetime with friends
- Investing in student productivity software
- Getting comfortable with silence
- Yoga and Pilates at home
- Morning walks/stretches
- Having a creative outlet (e.g. journaling)
- Making time for hobbies
- A cup of tea or smoothies instead of coffee/Starbucks
- Optimistic thinking
- Dopamine detox (social media breaks)
- Budgeting finances
- Reading HerCampus articles!!
2025 Outs
- Sleeping past 1 am
- Doom-scrolling
- Overthinking things that haven’t happened yet
- Constantly having a show/video in the background
- Repressing emotions
- Stressing over academics
- Staying too much within my comfort zone
- Over-organization
- Impulse buying because of discounts
- Leaving people on delivered
- 10+ hours of screen time daily
- Grudges that are bad for my mental health
- Overworking to avoid thinking
- Neglecting healthy eating habits and personal hygiene
I hope this list inspires you to look beyond grand, physical goals and focus on simpler, personal growth. Remember, every small step counts. The hardest part is starting, but once you build the habit of pursuing your personal improvements, you’ll feel happier and healthier than ever. So take time to think about the little changes you want to achieve, and work your way up from there. From our Her Campus team to you and your family, happy holidays and Happy New Year!
