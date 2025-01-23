The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

“New year, new you”—but what does that even mean anymore? It’s that time of year again, and while New Year’s resolutions might feel inspiring at first, studies show that around 80% of these resolutions fall through before we even make it to February (Forbes, 2019). Many of us are conditioned to see the new year as a fresh start, a clean slate. But once we’ve crafted our long list of goals and ambitions, the pressure builds, and too often, those well-intended changes fade away.

So, what if we focus on what really matters this year instead of overwhelming ourselves with grand expectations? In my “2025 Ins and Outs” list, I’m letting go of the heavy expectations and embracing a simpler approach—one that feels sustainable and true to me. From habits and mindsets to fresh goals, here are my small steps toward what I’m leaving behind in 2024 and what I’m excited to welcome in the year ahead!

2025 Ins

A good morning routine

Weekly decluttering of camera roll

Taking things at face value

Facetime with friends

Investing in student productivity software

Getting comfortable with silence

Yoga and Pilates at home

Morning walks/stretches

Having a creative outlet (e.g. journaling)

Making time for hobbies

A cup of tea or smoothies instead of coffee/Starbucks

Optimistic thinking

Dopamine detox (social media breaks)

Budgeting finances

Reading HerCampus articles!!

2025 Outs

Sleeping past 1 am

Doom-scrolling

Overthinking things that haven’t happened yet

Constantly having a show/video in the background

Repressing emotions

Stressing over academics

Staying too much within my comfort zone

Over-organization

Impulse buying because of discounts

Leaving people on delivered

10+ hours of screen time daily

Grudges that are bad for my mental health

Overworking to avoid thinking

Neglecting healthy eating habits and personal hygiene

I hope this list inspires you to look beyond grand, physical goals and focus on simpler, personal growth. Remember, every small step counts. The hardest part is starting, but once you build the habit of pursuing your personal improvements, you’ll feel happier and healthier than ever. So take time to think about the little changes you want to achieve, and work your way up from there. From our Her Campus team to you and your family, happy holidays and Happy New Year!

Citation: The Top 3 Reasons New Year’s Resolutions Fail And How Yours Can Succeed