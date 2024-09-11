Movies & TV Shows You Should Watch to Get into The Fall Mood

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For me, back to school ignites the domino effect that leads to the full swing of the fall season. As much as I may be ready for the brisk autumn mornings, sweater weather, and the iconic colour palette that the leaves display, the Southern Ontario weather is grasping onto the summer heat for as long as possible. If you too are eager for the fall festivities to begin, there are ways you can accelerate the internal transition of summer you to fall you. Indulging in apple and pumpkin flavoured treats, pre-planning a Halloween costume, or simply begin watching movies and tv shows that will put you into the fall mood. Not sure what to watch? It’s all good, I’ve got you covered!

Gravity Falls

With the recent resurgence in the series, I must admit I already got a jump start on this show. My friends and I began to rewatch it, and as of right now we are half-way through season two. Although the series takes place during summer vacation, the whimsical creatures and semi-isolated setting makes Gravity Falls a solid choice to watch in the fall.

Twilight

I can already hear the theme! The back-to-school season, in my eyes, should be renamed to Twilight season. The series stands out as an obvious contender. Vampires, werewolves, drab Washington weather, and the town of Forks really brings out a different side of fall.

Donnie Darko

Donnie Darko is a movie that really brings out the “grunge” aspect of fall. If you’ve seen it before, you understand this pick but, if you haven’t, I very much encourage giving it a go. The movie takes place in the month of October and is perfect for those looking for a moodier watch. I promise once you make sense of the ending, it’s such a tranquil feeling and experience.

Stranger Things

Since the series debuted in 2016, I have always had a visceral urge to rewatch the first two seasons in September and October. The eerie atmosphere, warm colours, chunky sweaters and outfits of the 80s, heavily themed fall episodes, and enjoyable plot is the perfect recipe for a rewatchable series that’ll lift your spirits high.

Fantastic Mr. Fox

This movie has the ultimate autumn colour palette; Wes Anderson really did a great job creating it. The vibrant oranges, golden yellows, and bold reds really makes this animated film practically jump out of the screen. In my opinion, this is a great movie for Thanksgiving, but there’s no harm in watching it sooner!

Knives Out

A captivating movie that takes place during the New England stick season. It is the embodiment of throwing on a thick-knit sweater and gathering around a fireplace. This murder mystery is a great choice to watch if you aren’t looking for anything too scary but are still looking for the fall and Halloween spirit.

Gilmore Girls

No way this article was going to happen without including the queens of fall. It’s almost become a known fact that as soon as the first leaf falls from a tree, everyone rewatches Gilmore Girls for the ultimate cozy vibes. This will be my first time watching through the series, but from what I’ve heard, I’m sure my expectations will be exceeded.