If you’re like me, then you love getting high-end makeup products. Whenever I see trending makeup on social media, I’m most definitely influenced to buy it. However, working a minimum wage job, I don’t always have the funds to support my makeup addiction. Down below are some of my favorite tried and true makeup dupes to high end products that won’t break the bank!

Primer

I skip the trending Milk Hydro Grip Primer which retails at a whopping $52 form sephora. The e.l.f Power Grip Primer retailing at $12.95 on amazon is less than a third of the price and works just as well. Get a flawless base for a much cheaper cost. 

Concealer

I skip the popular Tarte Shape Tape concealer for $43. Instead, I live by the L’Oreal Infallible Full Wear Concealer which sells for $14 on amazon. Cover up blemishes without having to empty your wallet.

Setting Powder

I skip the overpriced setting powder from Huda Beauty retailing at an insane $53. A great dupe for this product is the Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder. This setting powder is only $10 and finishes off your base amazingly!

Blush

I skip the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush selling at $35. A great alternative is the e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush which is only $9 on Amazon! This blush is just as pigmented as the trending Rare Beauty blush, for only a fraction of the price.

Eyeliner

I skip the KVD Tattoo Liquid Liner for an expensive $34. Instead try the NYX Epic Ink Liner for only $10. I swear by this eyeliner; it is super pigmented as well as longlasting. Definitelya must have.

Mascara

I skip the Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara for $39 dollars. I prefer the much cheaper Lash Princess Mascara from Essence which is only $12. This mascara adds so much volume to my short lashes.

Lip oil

I skip the trending Dior Lip Glow Oil for an expensive $54. I recommend the NYX Fat Lip Oil which sells for less than $11 on Amazon. This lip oil gives the perfect pout without burning a hole in my pocket.

These are my favorite dupes for high end makeup products. Hope you enjoyed!

