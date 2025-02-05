The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
If you’re like me, then you love getting high-end makeup products. Whenever I see trending makeup on social media, I’m most definitely influenced to buy it. However, working a minimum wage job, I don’t always have the funds to support my makeup addiction. Down below are some of my favorite tried and true makeup dupes to high end products that won’t break the bank!
- Primer
I skip the trending Milk Hydro Grip Primer which retails at a whopping $52 form sephora. The e.l.f Power Grip Primer retailing at $12.95 on amazon is less than a third of the price and works just as well. Get a flawless base for a much cheaper cost.
- Concealer
I skip the popular Tarte Shape Tape concealer for $43. Instead, I live by the L’Oreal Infallible Full Wear Concealer which sells for $14 on amazon. Cover up blemishes without having to empty your wallet.
- Setting Powder
I skip the overpriced setting powder from Huda Beauty retailing at an insane $53. A great dupe for this product is the Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder. This setting powder is only $10 and finishes off your base amazingly!
- Blush
I skip the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush selling at $35. A great alternative is the e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush which is only $9 on Amazon! This blush is just as pigmented as the trending Rare Beauty blush, for only a fraction of the price.
- Eyeliner
I skip the KVD Tattoo Liquid Liner for an expensive $34. Instead try the NYX Epic Ink Liner for only $10. I swear by this eyeliner; it is super pigmented as well as longlasting. Definitelya must have.
- Mascara
I skip the Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara for $39 dollars. I prefer the much cheaper Lash Princess Mascara from Essence which is only $12. This mascara adds so much volume to my short lashes.
- Lip oil
I skip the trending Dior Lip Glow Oil for an expensive $54. I recommend the NYX Fat Lip Oil which sells for less than $11 on Amazon. This lip oil gives the perfect pout without burning a hole in my pocket.
These are my favorite dupes for high end makeup products. Hope you enjoyed!