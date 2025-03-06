Local and Canadian Brands We Should Be Supporting

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Given current events, more and more people are kissing American brands goodbye. I know I am. We all know the big Canadian corporations such as Roots, Aritzia and Lululemon. However, when it is small and local businesses that will suffer the most, especially in a border city like Windsor, we should probably be spending our hard-earned money on those businesses that really need it to sustain our communities. I’ve compiled a list of various small businesses across various sectors such as food and drink, fashion, literature and hygiene. Each worth every cent of your purchase.
Looking to replace Tim Hortons (sadly, no longer Canadian) or Starbucks in your coffee rotation? Do you like having your coffee at home with you at all times? Might I recommend local coffee shop and roastery Chance Coffee. Located in Ford City at 1012 Drouillard Rd, this brand sells their beans (procured from ethical sources) in store and across other local businesses (if you’re located out east, you can find them at The Cheese Bar). If online shopping is more your speed, they ship their coffee across the country. You can even find their coffee on campus at Whamburg (the 50/50 blend has powered me through many 4 o’clock classes).
As one of the only brands that still manufactures their clothing in Canada, Province of Canada is dedicated to supporting Canadian workers. They sell high quality sweats, hats and socks, among other cozy goods. Famous for their sweatshirts featuring the names of Toronto neighborhoods, these high-quality pieces make excellent gifts! If you’re ever in Toronto for a concert or a conference, make sure to check out their stores on Ossington or on Queen Street East in Leslieville. Shipping from coast to coast, Province of Canada is a brand that is proud to be Canadian.
If you’re still buying your books from Amazon, what are you doing? Bezos doesn’t need more money, but our independent bookstores do! Biblioasis is a Windsor institution; both a bookstore and publisher, they sell books of all sorts—used and new! They prioritize selling books from independent Canadian publishers and from marginalized authors (something Amazon or Indigo are not doing). Biblioasis is a bookstore for readers—no throws or candles here! If you’re ever in Walkerville, make sure to stop by, you won’t regret it.
For bracelets that will put a smile on your face, make sure to check out Lisa Gozlan Jewelry! Based in Toronto and featured in Vogue, this brand is known for their Italian charm bracelets with the signature smiley face design. Perfect for stacking, these bracelets offer quality jewelry at a budget-friendly price (their signature smiley face bracelet is cheaper than Pandora). Make sure to snag one of these for yourself or maybe for your fashion-conscious friend, before these go viral on TikTok.
Looking to stay away from Bath and Body Works for the foreseeable future? Interested in taking a more natural and organic approach to body care? Then, you should consider making a stop by Tiwil Naturals if you’re ever near Devonshire Mall. They sell soaps, skincare, body balms and much more, with scents such as lemongrass, grapefruit and lavender. I strongly recommend their balms and lotions, especially for those with dry skin. Over the summer, you can find this small Windsor business at the Farmer’s Market on Pelissier.
What started as a high school business class project is now the most successful pita chip brand in the country! Run by mother and son Surria and Ameen Fadel, these pita chips are a healthy alternative to croutons and Lays. Made with 100% Coconut Oil, chips are highly addictive. In my house, these tasty morsels barely last a full day after purchase. Instead of buying stale pringles or artery-clogging Lays Barbecue chips, buy these Windsor-made treats! You can find these at most local grocery stores.