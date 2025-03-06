Local and Canadian Brands We Should Be Supporting

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

Given current events, more and more people are kissing American brands goodbye. I know I am. We all know the big Canadian corporations such as Roots, Aritzia and Lululemon. However, when it is small and local businesses that will suffer the most, especially in a border city like Windsor, we should probably be spending our hard-earned money on those businesses that really need it to sustain our communities. I’ve compiled a list of various small businesses across various sectors such as food and drink, fashion, literature and hygiene. Each worth every cent of your purchase.