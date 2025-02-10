The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Long distance relationships are never easy; whether you’re an hour apart or an entire country, not being able to see your partner can take a toll! Not being able to have dates in which you are both physically present is never fun.

I highly enjoy surprising my partner with snail mail! I love to write little letters and notes to pack up with cute stickers, which Iship off in the mail so they have a cute surprise in a few weeks. Parallel play (being in each other’s presence, but ignoring each other) has a large role in our relationship as well. Having my partner on call playing their bass while I study allows for time together when we cannot be physically together.

As someone in a long distance relationship, me and my partner have come up with some fun ways to have dates even from different countries! My favorites are our gaming and craft nights.

GAMING NIGHTS –

Sometimes all you want is to cuddle up and play a cozy game with your partner, but being an hour apart we’ve had to make our own adjustments! Setting up discord calls to play a co-op game, or just watching one person stream their current favorite game are always some of my favorites. Some of our favorite games include Stardew Valley and Hades.

CRAFT CALLS –

Being able to even have the other person’s presence over facetime or a phone call can be relaxing after a long day. One of the more common occurrences for us includes sitting on call and talking aimlessly while drawing and making art together. I personally use this time to make my partner little gifts to give them when I see them next! We also use this time to plan our next in person date and make other plans.



While long distance can suck at times, finding ways to be able to have date nights, even from far away, is something I find to be so important in making our relationship thrive. Especially being in a cross-border relationship, it can be even harder to see each other at times, and digital date nights have been our favorite ways to spend our evenings!