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UWindsor | Culture

K-Pop Songs That Perfectly Capture Midterm Season

Israa Farhat Student Contributor, University of Windsor
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

11PM. Coffee cold. Notes blurring. Assignments piling. My laptop’s at 4% battery, and I’m one bad practice essay away from throwing my books out the window. That’s midterm season for you. Enter K-Pop: ATEEZ’s ‘Adrenaline’ blasts through my headphones and suddenly, I’m not drowning–I’m locked in. As a university student juggling work, readings, and trying to be my best self, this is what gets me through it. Here’s (some of) the playlist that turned my all-nighter into a victory lap.

8 tracks + why they hit different during midterm crunch time:

  1. ATEEZ – BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILI PEPPERS)

The intro to this song wakes me up when I’ve been staring at my screen too long. I play this when I’m tired but need to keep working; I can always count on it to give me energy. It’s so loud and upbeat I forget about everything else and focus solely on the task at hand.

  1. EXO – Obsession

This song fits when I can’t stop thinking about the amount of assignments I have due. The pulsing beat in the back matches my rhythm as I sit down and get to work on them. EXO is a personal favourite of mine, especially for studying or working out. 

  1. STAYC – RUN2U

I play this when I need to run to the library or grab my notes. The upbeat melody keeps me moving even when I’m exhausted. STAYC has great songs that are a perfect mix of upbeat and chill. 

  1. TWICE – THIS IS FOR

This is my favourite study song. The encouraging chorus is super helpful during exam season. I listen while reviewing terms, flashcards, or practicing exam questions. It feels like the members are cheering me on through my headphones! It’s like having a group of women rooting for my success.. 

  1. P1Harmony – Killin’ It

This track plays when I finally understand a difficult concept. The confident vibe reminds me that I’m doing better than I think. I use it to celebrate small wins during long study sessions.

  1. CLOSE YOUR EYES – X

The soft vocals help me when I’m taking breaks. I listen when I need to block out all the stress and notifications. It helps me calm down enough to return to my work with fresh eyes.

  1. ITZY – Kiss & Tell 

This comes on when everything gets too chaotic. The strong beat helps me feel in control when plans are changing. I play it right before hitting send on my finished assignments.

  1. LNGSHOT – Saucin’

I save this for when I finish early. The smooth flow makes me feel quietly proud of my progress, it’s my motivation for making it through the worst.

→ Honourable mentions: EXO – Back It Up, ATEEZ – ROAR, GOT7 – PYTHON, MONSTA X – HERO, IU – Jam Jam

If you haven’t noticed by now, my studying music is synonymous with my gym music– very loud and full of energy. These K-Pop songs have carried me through countless midterm seasons, turning stress into something I can handle one song at a time. Whether you’re cramming readings, assignments, or powering through those 8-hour shifts between study sessions, they make it feel less lonely and exhausting.

Israa Farhat

UWindsor '27

Israa is an English Language and Literature student at Uwindsor. She's passionate about writing, media, and women's voices on Campus. She's either writing, overthinking, or watching her comfort shows.