K-Pop Songs That Perfectly Capture Midterm Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

11PM. Coffee cold. Notes blurring. Assignments piling. My laptop’s at 4% battery, and I’m one bad practice essay away from throwing my books out the window. That’s midterm season for you. Enter K-Pop: ATEEZ’s ‘Adrenaline’ blasts through my headphones and suddenly, I’m not drowning–I’m locked in. As a university student juggling work, readings, and trying to be my best self, this is what gets me through it. Here’s (some of) the playlist that turned my all-nighter into a victory lap.

8 tracks + why they hit different during midterm crunch time:

ATEEZ – BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILI PEPPERS)

The intro to this song wakes me up when I’ve been staring at my screen too long. I play this when I’m tired but need to keep working; I can always count on it to give me energy. It’s so loud and upbeat I forget about everything else and focus solely on the task at hand.

EXO – Obsession

This song fits when I can’t stop thinking about the amount of assignments I have due. The pulsing beat in the back matches my rhythm as I sit down and get to work on them. EXO is a personal favourite of mine, especially for studying or working out.

STAYC – RUN2U

I play this when I need to run to the library or grab my notes. The upbeat melody keeps me moving even when I’m exhausted. STAYC has great songs that are a perfect mix of upbeat and chill.

TWICE – THIS IS FOR

This is my favourite study song. The encouraging chorus is super helpful during exam season. I listen while reviewing terms, flashcards, or practicing exam questions. It feels like the members are cheering me on through my headphones! It’s like having a group of women rooting for my success..

P1Harmony – Killin’ It

This track plays when I finally understand a difficult concept. The confident vibe reminds me that I’m doing better than I think. I use it to celebrate small wins during long study sessions.

CLOSE YOUR EYES – X

The soft vocals help me when I’m taking breaks. I listen when I need to block out all the stress and notifications. It helps me calm down enough to return to my work with fresh eyes.

ITZY – Kiss & Tell

This comes on when everything gets too chaotic. The strong beat helps me feel in control when plans are changing. I play it right before hitting send on my finished assignments.

LNGSHOT – Saucin’

I save this for when I finish early. The smooth flow makes me feel quietly proud of my progress, it’s my motivation for making it through the worst.

→ Honourable mentions: EXO – Back It Up, ATEEZ – ROAR, GOT7 – PYTHON, MONSTA X – HERO, IU – Jam Jam

If you haven’t noticed by now, my studying music is synonymous with my gym music– very loud and full of energy. These K-Pop songs have carried me through countless midterm seasons, turning stress into something I can handle one song at a time. Whether you’re cramming readings, assignments, or powering through those 8-hour shifts between study sessions, they make it feel less lonely and exhausting.