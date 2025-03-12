How I’m Preparing for the Upcoming Exam Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Exam season is one of the most anticipated times of the semester and the most dreaded. It’s the end of classes and the last step before the long-awaited summer break. As someone who values staying organized, preparing for exams can either be productive or overwhelming depending on how well I plan. Here’s how I plan on staying organized this upcoming exam season:

1. Making a List (And Checking It Twice)

The first step to staying organized for me is creating a to-do list. It’s easy to get lost in the chaos of tasks, so I’ve started by listing everything I need to tackle these upcoming weeks, from readings and assignments to personal errands. Breaking these tasks down into smaller, manageable chunks keeps me from feeling overwhelmed. I even prioritize them so that I know exactly where to start each day.

2. Setting a Realistic Schedule

I know that having no structure can lead to procrastination, so I’ve been scheduling my days. I block out time for studying, assignments, and breaks. I’ve also given myself some flexibility; things rarely go exactly as planned, so I allow myself some breathing room. The key is balance; few hours of intense focus followed by shorter breaks is helping me stay energized. I’ve also set aside specific hours for fun activities to reward myself for getting work done, such as visiting friends and working on my hobbies.

3. Tackling One Task at a Time

One of the biggest mistakes I used to make was trying to do everything at once. It’s tempting to study for different subjects simultaneously, but this only leads to burnout. Each week, I’m focusing on one task at a time, whether it’s a chapter of reading or a specific practice test. This helps me maintain quality work and also makes each task feel less daunting.

4. Keeping Track of Progress

To stay motivated, I’ve been tracking my progress throughout the week. Whether it’s crossing off completed tasks on my list or using a productivity tracker, seeing how much I’ve accomplished keeps me moving forward. I also celebrate small wins—finishing a tough chapter or completing notes feels like a victory, and it encourages me to keep going.

5. Staying Flexible & Prioritizing Self Care

Even with the best plans, life happens. I’ve learned that sometimes things don’t go as expected—and that’s okay. If something takes longer than planned or an unexpected event pops up, I try to adjust without getting stressed. The flexibility allows me to stay on track without feeling like I’ve failed if things aren’t perfect. I think staying organized during exams isn’t just about staying productive, it’s also about taking care of myself. I’ve made sure to schedule downtime to relax and recharge. Whether it’s going for a walk, meditating, or just watching a favorite show, taking breaks is crucial for me in maintaining mental clarity and preventing burnout.

Exam week can feel like a double-edged sword; it’s a break, but it’s also a time to get work done. By staying organized with a clear plan, eliminating distractions, and giving myself grace, I’m able to strike a balance between productivity and self-care. I’m excited to wrap up the week feeling accomplished, prepared, and ready to finish off the semester strong.