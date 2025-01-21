Going to class in the winter can be very difficult. Leaving your nice warm bed to trudge into the freezing beyond can seem like too great of a task. I have compiled a list of my favourite ways to beat the cold this winter that help me get to class warm and comfortable.
- Layers, layers, layers
-
I bundle up to the 10th power and add extra layers to everything. I wear pants under my pants, multiple undershirts, and triple my socks. I also wear a nice puffy and insulated coat. To top off my outfit I also wear mittens, a scarf, and a warm hat. By insulating my body with multiple layers of clothing, I am able to fight off the frigid weather.
- Warming up my car
-
I commute to work, so I start my car before I am ready to leave. 10 minutes before my departure, I turn on my car and set the heat all the way up. That way, when I am finally ready to leave, a warm and toasty car will be awaiting me. This trick makes the drive to school a much more pleasant one in the winter.
- Treating myself to a warm drink
-
When I’m feeling super cold, a hot chocolate, hot coffee, or tea does just the trick in warming me up! At UWindsor, there are many places in the student centre, like Tim Horton’s and Starbucks, to get yourself a nice warm drink.
- Getting myself moving
-
When I’m super chilly in the winter, I like to do a little jog in place or a couple jumping jacks on the spot. By doing some movement, my blood flow increases and I feel warmer.
- Huddling up with friends
-
If all else fails, I huddle up with some friends to stay warm. By sticking close together, my friends and I preserve our body heat in a friendship circle. This also helps to, block out the wind!
This season, I will be using all of these tricks to fend off the cold, and I hope you are able to use them too. Stay warm!