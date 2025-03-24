It is so difficult to attend my lectures as the semester draws to a close. To keep myself on track, I aim to make my lectures more glamorous and aesthetic. Think Dead Poets Society: by acting like the studious protagonist in a coming-of-age movie, I whip out a notebook, write extensive notes, and live out my academic movie life dreams.

For the remainder of the semester, I plan to make my study sessions more aesthetic. It can be tough getting up and studying for exams. I aspire to glamourize my studying by making it look like something you’d see on Pinterest. By lighting a candle, putting on my fairy lights, and listening to Lofi, I can create the perfect ultra-cozy study sesh. I could also visit a cafe, grab a cute coffee, and slip on my headphones to be that smart, cafe-dwelling, mysterious girl. For the days I want to be a clean girl, I’ll put on a cute pyjama set with a slick back and a warm cup of tea while I colour-code my notes.

By crafting a vision board, I can influence myself to want to study. Filling a Pinterest board with photos of high grades, study aesthetics, and Gilmore Girls will encourage me to hit the books and give it my all.

To help me stay organized, it is important that I have a goal sheet. This sheet is filled with all I have yet to accomplish or finish before the semester ends. By thinking of it like a game (the more things I check off, the closer I am to winning), I can push myself to fight for the highest grades possible and romanticize the end of the semester. This step is also crucial for ensuring that no tasks are forgotten!

Overall, it is a chore to stay motivated all semester long. It’s important to lock in for the final few weeks and give it your all! No matter how hard it is right now, in the future, you will thank yourself for it.