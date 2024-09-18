The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

It’s Fall! Well, not quite, but I can feel the autumn vibes and smell the crisp leaves in the wind, and I’m so ready! If you’re like me, you’re about to retire your summer makeup looks and take out those fall makeup products (I’m looking at you, shade 1 concealer). If you’re looking for some Fall-inspired products, look no further; I’m here to help you out!

Step 1: PRIMER

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer + Niacinamide: Lately, I have been obsessed with this primer! It gives you a nice grippy base to keep that makeup on your face, while also providing a very smooth application surface. It also won’t break your bank.

Yummy Skin Glow Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide: I am about to share my best-kept makeup secret with you: if you want your makeup to look good, you NEED this Danessa Myricks primer serum. It is not only perfect for no-makeup days, but it also provides you with a gorgeous glowy base for your makeup; I have gotten the most compliments on my skin the days I wear this product. I like to use this under a traditional primer when I do a full face of makeup. Though it is a little pricey, it lasts forever! I’m still using the same tube I bought a year ago (does

Step 2: FOUNDATION

L’Oreal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum: Tiktok influencers were right about one thing, and that is this foundation! It took me forever to jump on the bandwagon, but its hype is for a reason. It’s light with very good coverage and helps me look my best!

Step 3: BRONZER

LYS No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick: This is my favourite bronzer. The application is smooth and it doesn’t dry down quickly, meaning you have time to blend properly! The shade is also great; it’s warm without making my skin look too orange.

Step 4: BLUSH

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Rose: This blush is a terracotta red; it is a mix between brown and red, with an orangey tint. I have olive undertone skin and I find that orangey and red blushes look great on me! This blush has all the perks that Rare Beauty blushes do, in the perfect Fall shade!

Step 5: EYES

Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Space Cowboy: I bought this eyeshadow back when it was having its moment on TikTok. Paired with some mascara, all you need is a swipe of this over each eyelid to bring some life and shine to your look!

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Longwear & Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Compassion: To complete my makeup look, I add some of this eyeliner into my waterline and around the inner corner of my eyelid to make my eyes pop. Red and burgundy eyeliners highlight brown eyes (which I have), so if you have different coloured eyes, make sure to do some research to see which colour suits you best!