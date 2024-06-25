The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was in my junior year of high school, I was unsure of what I wanted to study. Those who

were interested in courses such as biology or chemistry chose paths related to medicine, while

others who were passionate for math and physics chose paths related to engineering or computer

science. Others who enjoyed history, English, or art, pursued a field in arts, humanities, or social

sciences. This process was a systematic pattern—if you enjoyed these classes, you chose this

major.

Personally, I loved almost all the courses I studied in high school. English class allowed me to

dive deep into different pieces of literature. I would put myself into the shoes of the main

character and understand why they made the decisions they did and watch as their character

developed throughout the plot. In biology, I was able to truly understand the human body and

make sense of how it functions. In physics, I was able to make connections between concepts

learned in class to everyday tasks. I started to see relativity when accelerating to pass cars on

highways and while driving on curved roads. Media arts allowed me to materialize the ideas I

had for different projects. I had a passion for everything I was learning, so I was torn on what I

should pursue.

If given the time and resources, I would do everything, but of course, that isn’t realistic. Any one

decision felt like I was giving up on the other. I was worried that making a choice would leave

me with regret, regardless of what the decision was, and time was running out.

It was in my second semester of 11th grade that I knew what I wanted to do. During one of the

lessons in physics class, my teacher, who was also an engineer, was explaining relativity. As the

discussion continued, the topic of relativity led to time travel and black holes. I’m not sure if it

was the topic of conversation or the passion that my teacher had, but I remember being so

engaged in this lesson and it piqued my curiosity. It was this lesson that made me realize that I

wanted to pursue engineering.

I remember coming home excited and running to my dad. My dad, who used to be a fighter pilot

in his youth, always talked about relativity with me, though I didn’t know it at the time. I started

talking to him about the conversation we had in class and how I realized that everything I have

ever known is relative. This concept does not only apply to physics, it applies to everything in

life. Relativity is perspective, sometimes it needs to shift to see things for how they really are. So

that is what I did, I changed my perspective.

I realized that engineering was a little bit of everything I wanted to do in its own way. I am now

in my third year of studying engineering, and everything that I had a passion for in high school

has helped me get to where I am today. The creative freedom I loved in English class is often

channeled into thinking outside the box when problem solving. The desire I had to learn why and

how the human body works in biology reminds me to always question why an issue occurs

before trying to give a solution. The satisfaction of seeing my designs become reality in media

arts is something that I can experience when creating concepts for different projects. This major

had a little bit of everything I loved sprinkled all over. All I needed to do was change my

perspective to see it.