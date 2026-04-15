Hollywood Remakes, Reboots, and the Art of Recycling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a media student, I’m fascinated by the overwhelming amount of remakes, reboots, sequels, prequels, and adaptations that have come out in the last decade. These projects dominate our screens, and they’re not just creative choices– they are safe financial choices for the industry. They also often introduce beloved stories to a new generation. This summer, the trend continues with a lineup full of familiar and anticipated releases.

As I mentioned, these kinds of movies are usually risk-free. Part of the reason we see these projects is because they’re guaranteed to do well at the movie theatre– usually based on nostalgia alone. And if you’re on a streaming platform, you’re more likely to click on something you already know. Familiarity makes choosing what to watch effortless in a sea of options.

Reviving a story also gives creators the chance to update them visually and culturally. I personally love watching tv shows from the 20th century with questionable CGI for the charm alone, but seeing a better polished version can be exciting. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix stands out for me here as it transforms the older story into something new and stylish.

Still, I find myself asking the same question: is this revival a good story, or a cash-grab? The biggest movie hits of the year now tend to be remakes. Last year we saw remakes like The Naked Gun, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Freakier Friday, and this cycle doesn’t seem to be stopping in Hollywood. Even the popular anime series One Piece has gotten a live-action reboot on Netflix, and is one of their most successful shows at the moment.

In a 21st-century era of revitalizing old stories, we can only hope that unique stories continue to be made. That said, I can’t help but love a good remake. Some of my favourite films to rewatch are remakes such as: The Parent Trap (1998), Little Women (2019), The Fly (1986), and Pride and Prejudice (2005).

In summer 2026, we can expect more legacy stories, live-action remakes, and amazing adaptations. Here are a few films in this category that I am looking forward to seeing the most.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

A favourite lonely superhero of mine is set to return this summer, otherwise known as the newest film in the Spider-Man universe. It will be the fourth movie featuring Tom Holland as Spider-Man and big stars like Sadie Sink are rumoured to be involved! It’s also a part of “Phase 6” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Meryl Streep is stepping back into her iconic role as ‘Miranda Priestly’ this May in the new Devil Wears Prada movie. This is an exception for Streep, as she normally doesn’t do sequels! It’s been over 20 years since the first movie, and although it was marketed as a chick-flick, I’d argue that it’s much more than that!

20th Century Studios

SuperGirl

I already mentioned Marvel, but another superhero I’m looking forward to seeing is DC’s SuperGirl this summer. I’m a sucker for a female-lead, especially one that’s messy and unapologetically herself. Not to mention, I really enjoyed Superman (2025), and this film is essentially its sequel. I can only hope that the film will live up to the hype of the trailer!

Moana (Live Action)

Disney is bringing Moana into the live‑action movie universe, with fan-favourite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returning as Maui. The original film was beloved, so it will be interesting to see how this adaptation resonates with both fans and new audiences.

*More information on the differences between reboots, remakes, sequels, etc.*