This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe (e/em/eirs) is a hotly contested text; in fact, according to the American Library Association, it was the most banned book in the U.S. for three years running. However, its sensationalized media coverage, coupled with its reputation as “abhorrent” and “indoctrinating,” distracts from the artistry and attentiveness of its composition. The following article highlights four passages from Kobabe’s autobiography that masterfully move between the joy, confusion, and shame e underwent as a child struggling to pinpoint eir identity.



Access images here!



P. 17

Joy: Maia and Gallen share a bond untouched by the rules and regulations governed by traditional gender roles. They interact freely and enjoy each other’s companionship.

Confusion: Other children in their age group introduce the conflict of gendered relations into their friendship by separating them through the mention of “cooties.” In this case, “cooties” acts as an innocuous, child-friendly way to begin segregating and degrading AFAB (Assigned Female at Birth) children at a young age. The pair shrug, indicating that neither grasps “cooties” as a concept or its implications. Still, Galen accepts the terms he cannot comprehend and enters the treehouse.

Shame: Although not explicitly stated, this interaction clearly creates a pattern of “othering” and alienation in Maia’s youth that instills em with embarrassment. E internalizes this issue rather than interpreting it as a systemic or societal problem because e is a child, unfamiliar with these institutional constraints.

P. 20

Joy: In this panel, a character other than Maia is subjected to the typical perplexity that e experiences.

Confusion: When Maia incites confusion in others and discombobulates eir peers, e reclaims eir lost autonomy and subsequently feels gender euphoria. We see this relationship with the upset of traditional gender roles continue throughout eir adulthood and eir pursuit of androgyny.

Shame: The implication is that the young boy is both rattled and humiliated after being outplayed by a gender non-conforming person. This scenario intentionally adds a layer of norms for Maia to subvert. Eir excellence at a sport traditionally “for boys,” eir smooth integration into a male-dominated space, and eir embodiment of “masculine” traits—agility, competition, and confidence—contributes to eir unique identity.

P. 21 – 23

Joy: The quiet contentment in Maia’s expression, as well as eir open body language, indicates that e feels free and unburdened by eir body. This encourages em to participate fully and feel grounded within the present. At this point, e exists harmoniously, unspoiled by the societal norms that restrain and bind others.

Confusion: In the gut-wrenching panel on page 22, confusion and shame intermingle against an inky blue background. The misunderstanding persists despite eir attempt to gather information by asking eir teacher “why?” We see knowledge continue to be withheld from em because of the shame and stigma around physical comportment, especially for A.F.A.B. people.

Shame In this situation, “silly” is a word that Maia supplies eirself. To a young adult reader, this adjective might feel childish and ineffectual. To a kid, however, “silly” packs a punch. Foolishness, senselessness, and a lack of common sense lie beneath the surface of this seemingly harmless, playful word, demonstrating how emotion colours language and what connotations words can carry.

P. 25 – 26

Joy: Maia’s apparent joy at the party is destroyed when e is forced to confront eir body in relation to others.

Confusion: Shame supplants eir initial shock and disbelief at eir differences. At this point in eir life, internalization and self-deprecation are the automatic responses to dissimilarities. In eir eyes, the issue is within.

Shame: In this panel, we see Maia resigning eirself to embarrassment by finally articulating it after many disorienting interactions with others. E literally and metaphorically sinks into shame, anticipating that it will be in eir life for the foreseeable future. However, as a young adult, Maia eventually transcends those feelings of inadequacy by finding representation in literature, building a support system of allied peers, and accessing education.

Maia Kobabe: Socials



