From Student to Mentor: Embracing the Unexpected Journey of Leadership

In every aspect of life—whether it’s clubs, teams, or workplaces—there will always be those who take on leadership roles. These positions require a substantial amount of responsibility, interpersonal skills, organization, and professionalism. Growing up, I always placed the leaders in my life on a pedestal. I admired everything they did and believed they could do no wrong. Whether it was a coach guiding me through tough training sessions or a teacher challenging me to think critically, I saw them as nearly flawless individuals. While it’s true that most of these leaders genuinely deserved that admiration, I would have looked up to them regardless.

As I grew older and began stepping into leadership roles myself, I started to realize that being a leader wasn’t as effortless as it once seemed. There’s a weight that comes with being someone others look up to—a sense of responsibility to set a positive example and live up to the expectations placed upon you. I never really anticipated becoming that kind of person for someone else. Yet, without even noticing it happen, I gradually transitioned from being the student who admired her mentors to becoming a mentor myself.

Recently, I had a conversation with one of my former students that truly moved me and made me reflect on this journey. She shared that her younger sister, who is currently one of my students, often talks about me and says she aspires to become an engineer while continuing to keep dance as an important part of her life—just like I did. I’ve been teaching her sister for the past six or seven years, watching her grow from a young ten year-old to the thoughtful teenager she is today. Hearing that I might be inspiring more women to pursue engineering genuinely touched my heart. It was one of those moments that reminded me why representation matters, especially in a male-dominated field like engineering.

Although I know I’m not the sole reason she’s considering this career path, it’s still incredibly meaningful to know I played a small part in shaping her aspirations. It’s a reminder that even the seemingly small ways we influence others can have a lasting impact. As someone who constantly juggles dance and pursuing an undergraduate degree, I often find myself questioning whether I’ve struck the right balance between my passions and responsibilities. There are many times when I feel overwhelmed by how much of my time dance consumes, especially when coursework and deadlines are pressing on my mind.

However, whenever I question whether my priorities are in the right place, moments like this remind me why I do it. I don’t just dance because I love it—I also love the impact I have on these kids. It’s not just about the art form but about being a role model and showing them that they can pursue their dreams, no matter how unconventional the combination might seem.

I’ve gone from being the student who looked up to my teachers to being the mentor that students now look up to. It’s a transition I never saw coming and didn’t even notice happening. One day, I was the one admiring and learning; the next, I found myself inspiring and teaching. Though growing up comes with its challenges, reflecting on how far I’ve come makes the journey worthwhile. Knowing that I can inspire the next generation makes all the hard work and dedication feel meaningful.