As a person who loves cinema, I regularly scout for new shows and movies to sit through. Unfamiliar with foreign features, I opted to give the iconic Squid Game a shot—and it certainly did not miss. This article explores five Korean shows that entertained me in preparation for Squid Game season two and what may pique your interest ahead of season three.

Death’s Game (2023)

Death’s Game is a fantasy thriller that centres on Choi Yee-jae, a young man who, after grappling with unemployment for several long years, tragically decides to end his life. However, he soon learns that this string of events is not what life—or death—had in store for him. Following his demise, a mysterious woman greets him, proposing an unusual yet fascinating game. She allows Choi Yee-jae to reincarnate as 12 different bodies, each at the brink of death. If he survives as any of these 12 individuals, he may live as them. Should death claim him by his last life, however, he is Hell’s for the taking. The show touches on themes of grief, mortality, and redemption. It is safe to mention that bingeing this series comes with its share of heavy tears. That said, it also offers a variety of valuable lessons, one of which teaches that who we leave behind is just as, if not more, meaningful than what we abandon in this life.

The Glory (2021)

Based on a true story, The Glory follows a woman named Moon Dong-eun, who, after facing brutality at the hands of her classmates back in high school, plots revenge against them in adulthood. Wealthy and elitist, her former bullies, leading picture-perfect lives, are seemingly untouchable—except for a few minor chinks the sharp and cunning Moon Dong-eun is swift to unveil. Tensions run high when she assumes the role of Ha Ye-sol’s teacher, the daughter of her most ruthless tormenter, Park Yeon-jin. Furthermore, the chemistry between Moon Dong-eun and Ha Do-yeong, Park Yeon-jin’s husband, is palpable and dangerously riveting. The show blurs the line between revenge and justice, asking if they are, perhaps, two sides of the same coin. I must warn, however, that this drama is not for the faint of heart. Nevertheless, the glory it received, in my eyes, is well-deserved.

Mr. Queen (2020)

This next show is light, comedic, and undeniably eccentric—that is to say, in the best way possible. The story follows a professional chef, a so-called “lady’s man,” who falls off a building and into the body of a queen more than 200 years prior. Throughout the series, Jang Bong-hwan strives to hide his true identity as he deals with palace politics, royal conspiracies, and a scheming court. With the mind of a man in a woman’s body, he forms complex relationships with the royal family, especially King Cheoljong, for whom he starts to develop feelings. He cooks his way into the characters’ good graces, his culinary skills still intact, while pursuing any means necessary to return to his original form. A historical drama, fantasy, and comedy, the series serves up humour, action, and a fresh take on gender dynamics. The plot may sound slightly outrageous and convoluted, but its ingredients are tastefully intertwined.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is about a young woman with autism who works as a lawyer at a leading law firm and adores sea creatures openly and unapologetically. Extraordinarily bright, Woo Young-woo struggles to form connections with colleagues until she meets Lee Jun-ho, a fellow employee with whom she later establishes a romantic bond. Each episode sees the protagonist settle her legal battles strategically and creatively while facing prejudice and discrimination from those around her. Charming and empowering, the drama spotlights acceptance, overcoming obstacles, and learning to embrace differences in a world that often favours conformity. With this show, I suspect you will have a whale of a time.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay is a drama series that tells the story of a misanthropic novelist, Ko Moon-young, who reconnects with a man from her past, Moon Gang-tae, now a caretaker at a psychiatric hospital. The two characters form an unlikely bond as they help each other confront their inner demons. The romantic comedy explores themes of healing, love, and self-acceptance as both characters gradually come to terms with their emotional wounds. The aesthetic is gloomy, gothic, and almost whimsical, making for a unique and captivating experience.

Honourable Mentions

Other shows worth watching include the action-fueled Vincenzo (2021), the sweetly nostalgic Boys Over Flowers (2009), and the hair-raisingly elusive Flower of Evil (2020). I hope you enjoy a few of my favourite picks!