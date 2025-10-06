Five Must-Read Canadian Authors

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From sharp social critiques to swoonworthy romances, Canadian authors have made a significant impact on the literary community, carving out a distinct voice for themselves. If you’re looking to make your bookshelf a little more patriotic this year, look no further than these five absolutely must-read Canadian authors!

Margaret Atwood:

Atwood is a no-brainer. This list couldn’t be complete without the legendary Margaret Atwood, whose works have inspired numerous TV shows and movie adaptations. This renowned author spent most of her childhood moving between cities, and as such, she didn’t formally attend full-time schooling until the age of twelve. Despite this, young Atwood held a deep love for writing in its various forms, including poetry, plays, and short stories. It came as no surprise to her family that she would go on to study and major in English.

Today, Atwood is best known for her novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, and its sequel, The Testaments, each with successful screen adaptations. The books serve as cautionary tales, portraying a dystopian political climate that heavily restricts women, demonstrating the consequences of state-sponsored religion. Atwood herself explained that she based its morbidity on real-world events. In general, Atwood’s novels are mostly known for their focus on women, women’s lives, and how social and political restrictions affect them.

My personal favourite Atwood novel would have to be Alias Grace, based on one of Canada’s most famous murder trials. Since the truth of the crime was never revealed, Atwood leaves it a mystery in her book as well; however, she also adds her own little spin on it, making it absolutely worth the read! Overall, I would absolutely recommend Margaret Atwood’s work!

L.M. Montgomery:

One of my favourite authors of all time, L.M. Montgomery essentially put Prince Edward Island on the literary map. Montgomery’s childhood in P.E.I. was extremely lonely, leading her to conjure up imaginary friends and create stories that she eventually put to paper.

The first three novels she ever wrote, all of which are part of her Anne of Green Gables series, were acclaimed best-sellers. Montgomery’s Anne series follows the young Anne Shirley as she navigates life as an orphan in P.E.I. during a time in history when orphans were rejected by society. Montgomery’s portrayal of friendship, youthful curiosity, and inevitable growth is truly beautiful, making this series as famous as it is. These novels have since been adapted into several movies and TV shows. Even today, over 100 years after their publication, tourists from all over the world venture to tiny P.E.I. to visit Montgomery’s ancestral home. What may come as a surprise is how popular the series is in Japan, of all places! Anne of Green Gables has been included in Japanese school curricula since 1952 and has been adapted into Japanese media as well.

But there is no denying that L.M. Montgomery’s work is distinctly Canadian, and it was this series that landed her a spot among Canada’s greatest authors.

Yann Martel:

Yann Martel is a classic Canadian storyteller, known for his use of fiction to explore larger truths of the universe. This theme is best seen in the globally renowned Life of Pi, which follows the young Pi Patel as he recounts his childhood in India and how he survives a shipwreck during his family’s sail to Canada.

The novel, imbued with emotion and metaphysics, centres on topics of spirituality and religion, science, and self-perception. In Martel’s words, Life of Pi embodies three statements: “Life is a story”; “You can choose your story”; and “A story with God is the better story.” One aspect of the novel that has always stuck with me is Pi’s curiosity and exploration of religion and God. When he is reprimanded for adhering to three religions (Hinduism, Christianity, and Islam), Pi is urged to select only one, but later rejects this, saying he “just wants to love God.” Pi’s mentality is both innocently childish and wise beyond his years, making him one of my personal favourite novel protagonists of all time. Also, the film adaptation of Life of Pi is amazing and absolutely worth watching! Yann Martel has written many other popular works as well, though this is my personal favourite.

Marie-Claire Blais:

Born and raised in Quebec, Marie-Claire Blais boasts a diverse body of work, ranging from novels, poetry, newspaper articles, and even radio dramas. Blais’s passion for writing began when she was studying at Université Laval. There, her professor, Jeanne Lapointe, and a local priest, Georges-Henri Lévesque, noticed her talent; it was their support that encouraged the young Blais to write and publish her first novel.

Considered the ‘21st century Virginia Woolf,’ Blais’s work tackles the darker topics that many shy away from, such as the AIDs epidemic, abuse by the Catholic clergy, and white supremacy. Her first and most well-known novel, La Belle Bête (Mad Shadows), was written when Blais was only nineteen years old and published when she was twenty. The dark family drama delves into themes of maternal neglect, the hollowness of beauty, and loss of innocence. The originality and emotion of La Belle Bête quickly established Blais as a rising talent in Quebecois literature. In 1977, it was even adapted into its own ballet by the National Ballet of Canada!

While you could assign many names to the material in Blais’s writing, boring is never one of them! If family drama and psychological thrillers are your thing, I would absolutely recommend Marie-Claire Blais to scratch that itch.

Richard Wagamese:

This list wouldn’t be complete without the Ojibwe-Canadian author, Richard Wagamese. Wagamese’s literature is primarily known for its themes surrounding Indigenous culture, lifestyle, and history, but anyone can enjoy the thought and feeling he puts to the page.

Wagamese’s early life was marked by tragedy. At a young age, he was separated from his birth family and denied contact with his Ojibwe heritage and identity. It wasn’t until his twenties that Wagamese reunited with his own culture. Upon the reunion, a tribal elder gave him a new name and told him it was his role to tell stories. On the subject, he wrote, “I did not know that I had a family, a history, a culture, a source for spirituality, a cosmology, or a traditional way of living. I had no awareness that I belonged somewhere.”

Today, Wagamese is mostly known for his novel, Indian Horse, and its film adaptation of the same name. My first time reading Indian Horse moved me to tears, and for that alone, I would absolutely recommend it to anyone. The novel follows the life of Saul, an Ojibwe-Canadian, as he enters, endures, and eventually leaves a residential school. Saul then goes on to make his mark on the world through hockey. Although Wagamese didn’t attend a residential school himself, he drew inspiration from the lived experience of his family members who did. The raw emotion of Indian Horse is truly like no other. Overall, Wagamese’s writing is definitely worth checking out, regardless of whatever background you come from!

Overall, I consider it important for Canadian youth to explore our country’s roots in writing. These authors don’t just serve as pastimes, but reminders of literature’s power to expand understanding across borders.