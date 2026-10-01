Fashion Trends I Hope to See in 2027

Throughout the years, we’ve had so many different fashion trends. While some trends come and go in the blink of an eye, there are a few looks I would love to see make a bigger comeback in 2027. Here are the fashion trends I hope to see this year.
- Maxi Skirts
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I love long skirts. A maxi skirt can make any outfit look much more elegant and put-together with such minimal effort. Instead of wearing a lazy tee and old sweatpants to your lecture, try a simple cami and a maxi skirt; this combo looks so put-together while being just as comfortable!
- Polka Dots and Stripes
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I am a pattern girl through and through. Nothing can elevate a simple outfit more than a cute polka dot or stripe pattern! These classic prints can make even the most basic outfit feel more fun and intentional.
- Animal Print
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Nothing is cuter than animal print.I think we should expand on the standard animal prints we usually use, like zebra, leopard, and tiger. I think fawn print, reptile prints, and even faux feathers will have their moment to shine in 2027.
- Accessories, Accessories, Accessories.
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What I want to see more in 2027 is accessories! I’m talking bangles, layered necklaces, scarves, statement hats, and all that. I’m sick and tired of seeing boring outfits with no personality, so add that ring, headband, and anklet, and show us who you are!
- Off-the-Shoulder
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I’m off-the-shoulder’s #1 fan. Off-the-shoulder tops and dresses have a romantic, effortless feel that I would love to see more of in 2027. They can make an outfit feel feminine and elevated while still being relatively simple. You can also wear a cute bralette underneath for a peekaboo statement!
- Lace Detailing
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Lace is another trend I would love to see everywhere in 2027. From lace-trimmed tops to skirts, dresses, and even small details on everyday pieces, lace can add a soft, feminine touch to an outfit.
At the end of the day, fashion is all about having fun and finding ways to express yourself. Trends may change from year to year, but I hope 2027 brings more room for personal style, playful patterns, and pieces that make getting dressed something to look forward to.