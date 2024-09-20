The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

With fall just around the corner, now is the time to start thinking about cute and fun date ideas you and your partner can do this time of year. While many of my ideas have to do with getting outdoors, that is not to say that cozying up with a pumpkin-spiced drink and a Halloween movie isn’t a great date idea too. There are many festivals, markets, and events taking place in Windsor this fall, but I have included a few personal favourites that have become a staple every autumn. These are also fun things to do with friends or family and they are sure to cure any summertime sadness you may be experiencing this time of year.

Apple Picking

Apple picking is one of my favourite activities to do in September and we are lucky to have many great orchards close to Windsor that each offer something different . Some of my favourites include Thiessen Orchards, Meleg’s Lakeview Orchard and Cider mill, Simpson Orchards, and Wagner Orchards and Estate Winery. Apple picking is also the perfect activity to wear your fall wardrobe and take cute pictures with your person.

Downtown Windsor Farmers Market

The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9am-2pm until October 26th. With a multitude of vendors, whether you are a foodie, like to thrift or just like to shop small, there is something for everyone. This is a great way to spend time with your partner and see what small businesses in the area have to offer. There are also local small businesses in Downtown Windsor you can explore once you complete the market and a bunch of brunch and lunch locations to enjoy a cozy, fall meal together.

Scarehouse Windsor

Scarehouse Windsor is a one of a kind experience and Southwestern Ontario’s largest haunted attraction. With many different haunted attractions to walk through, if you are a thrill seeker this is the place for you. They also offer immersive dinner experiences where you’ll be served a multi-course meal as well as have access to all five of Scarehouse Windsor’s attractions. This is a great option if you and your significant other are a fan of all things horror and it is a staple for me every year before Halloween.

Pumpkin Patch/Carving

One of my personal favourite fall activities is picking out pumpkins and carving them just before Halloween. Pepe’s Pumpkin Patch in Lasalle is a great place to pick out a pumpkin; many of the orchards I mentioned earlier also have pumpkins available during the fall. Pumpkin carving is a fun way to enjoy each other’s company and create lasting traditions while getting into the Halloween spirit.

Point Pelee

If you are an outdoorsy couple who loves to be active, Point Pelee is the perfect place to go. There are over 12 km of trails and, although it does get a little more chilly in the fall, the breathtaking scenery and seeing the leaves change colour makes it all worth it. There are also many great coffee shops, bakeries, and restaurants nearby to easily make a day out of the trip.

Swae Lee UWSA Coming Home Festival ‘24

The University of Windsor’s Student Alliance is putting on one of the most anticipated events of the fall that will take place on September 28th at the festival plaza in Downtown Windsor. This festival will be headlined by Swae Lee, known for his hits like “Unforgettable” and “Sunflower.” There will also be food trucks, vendors, and entertainment to make it a night to remember with your person.