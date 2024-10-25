The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Local haunts, to me, are a third space, a place for human interaction, and conversation. All the places I list are small businesses, independently owned, and all choose to showcase art; whether it be an independent bookstore or a cafe with paintings and photography, shows what it is that fuses us as human beings. The last one is just the couches of friends, which totally counts too.

Coffee Exchange

This café is in downtown Windsor and is my favourite high school teacher’s café. He always talked about his Sunday mornings when he sat at a table and enjoyed his hot coffee. Since then, it has become my go-to space for studying or meeting up with friends; their hours have recently become much longer, especially on weekends, closing at 10:30 PM.

The cold, brick walls are always hung with local paintings and photography art, and the shop is always decorated to match the corresponding season. My favourite season there is late November to February when it is adorned with fairy lights and garlands. The café is always bustling with students, couples, and older people. The baristas are so down-to-earth and always entertain your indecision about what to buy.

Around 6 o’clock, they turn down the lights in the café, which might be to save money, but I like to think of it as increasing the already ‘romantic setting’.

I could most definitely be considered a regular in this place, which is ironic because I am a haughty and harsh critic of coffee; their blend is not the richest but their teas, matcha and seasonal specials (like the smores latté) make up for it.

Taloola

Located just a couple of streets down from the artsy Walkerville area, Taloola’s window stoop is strewn with advertisements or small cards detailing upcoming plays, dance recitals, receptions, and events in the area. Their tables might be too small to study on but are perfect for closeness and conversation. The clientele always seems to be ‘like people’, with similar senses of style, whether it be cottage core, peasant skirts, or combat boots.

The ambiance is unique with sculptures, framed photographs, and Victorian mirrors. When I go, I make sure to have my digital camera with me to capture the cozy surroundings. Even the bathrooms are painted and decorated. The lighting and the soft pop/folk music are perfect for long conversations or people just getting to know each other.

Their coffee and drink varieties are quite good. The first time I went there, I got their Vietnamese latté which is their most ordered coffee drink. Since then, I have enjoyed their lavender London Fog, Caramel Love, and their Rolo Love. And yes, though prices are higher than other shops, they do taste like (iced) love. It can be safely assumed that all the drinks I named are iced, since, unless coerced or terribly cold, I will not order hot beverages.

Bookstores (ft. the graffiti alleyway)

Biblioasis, Windsor’s only new and used bookshop is heavily packed with books, and showcases local authors and books published underneath a press of the same name. This bookstore is also a popular place for authors to hold readings of their work.

It is best to visit with your reader friends, to point out books you’d read and loved, to buy classics and co-own them, or just stroll around to find your next read. The staff are kind, accommodating, and well-read. They will have a comment on any book you purchase, which is refreshing, sweet, and makes for a good conversation. They always stick a Biblioasis bookmark, or three, in there for you.

Behind this bookstore, there is a diversely decorated graffiti wall. Fun fact, the picture for my Her Campus profile is taken there. It is super cool, photographic, and exciting to observe. I never leave the bookstore before taking a stroll and getting some pictures, because there is more to see each time.

Another local bookshop is Juniper Books, which has moss and leaves growing on the side of it. It is a house of books with the first floor featuring poetry and nonfiction; the next floor is YA and adult, and in the kitchen there, is… you guessed it, cookbooks; the side shelves are stacked with leather-bound Agatha Christie; the top floor features mass-market paperbacks, oldies but goodies. The store smells of dust, paper, and old yarn. I haven’t been to Juniper in years, but I do know the aesthetics make it worth the visit.

A friend’s living room or basement

Sometimes the best local haunt features a couch, blankets, and TV. Although one of my best friend’s basements is cold, it might be when I feel most warm inside. Four of us crowd onto a couch (that should just seat two); we eat popcorn, talk, and argue over which pirated website to choose for the next indie, campy movie we’d like to watch.

I believe a haunt can be more obscure as well—where I can find the drinks, food, music, and comfort with people that can create that sort of ambiance. My couch or my close friend’s living rooms can be transformed into an ambiance, for studying, movie nights, or nights of chatter and music.

Locations I frequent, are always places I could sit on tables big enough to write papers and poetry on, quiet enough to discern the music playing, and comfortable enough to catch up with friends. They are places that sell books, coffee, pastries, and cheese sandwiches. Local haunts hold hidden memories, conversation in corners, photographs and moments that are so cozy and comforting, that I can’t stay away from them too long.