Art is an important aspect of many peoples lives; both as a creative outlet and as a form of media. Creating art and consuming art are two different things that are of the utmost importance, such as books, music paintings, and even short clips posted on TikTok or Instagram. These social media sites are where a very influential figure plays a role.

The Terrible Dogfish (who will remain anonymous) is a content creator with 371k Instagram followers, and 650k TikTok followers. At the age of 12, when they first picked up a camera, they decided that they were going to become a filmmaker. After graduating college with a degree in cinematography, they had an impactful experience of facing death, break-ups and loss of friendships. Since finding their creative voice and focusing on a goal, they have created astounding short films of the dreamcore and cosmic horror genres and aesthetics. I decided to reach out with a few interview questions. Their responses were incredibly meaningful and show the magic behind artists’ minds.

How did you decide what genre of work you wanted to create?

“I’ve always been drawn to whatever medium felt most alive to me at the time. Since I was young, I’ve been mesmerized by the way art captures emotions, whether it was through films on TV, paintings in museums, or the pages of photography books. That sense of awe has always fueled me. I’ve been creating for as long as I can remember, experimenting and moving between photography, painting, and video. But I always found myself coming back to film. It feels like home”

How would you describe your style/genre of media?

“If I had to describe it, I’d say it’s rooted in storytelling that’s both personal and universal, work that tries to find beauty in the melancholy and meaning in the mundane. It’s a mix of cinematic visuals, introspective quotes, and fleeting moments that feel raw. I draw a lot from emotion, whether it’s love, loss, nostalgia, or hope, and try to create pieces that feel honest and reflective.”

What other forms of art inspire you? Did you start in a different discipline before deciding on what you make now?

“Along the way, I’ve explored painting, acting, and photography, each of which has subtly but profoundly shaped the way I approach storytelling. These disciplines taught me to see the world in layers, to look for texture, emotion, and rhythm in every frame I create. As for what inspires me now, it’s hard to choose because I draw so much from all art forms. Paintings inspire my use of color and composition, while dance and theater remind me of the beauty in movement and raw human expression. Sculpture fascinates me for its tangible, three dimensional storytelling, and film, of course, is where all these elements converge.”

As an artist myself, these responses deeply resonated with me and I find that they underlined the individuality of each artist, as well as the intention behind their work. Their following statement allows readers to understand why artists create art.

“Ultimately, my goal isn’t to make something perfect; it’s to make something that feels real. I want the audience to see themselves in the work, to feel something they didn’t expect, or maybe just to pause for a moment and sit with their own thoughts. If my art resonates with even one person, then I feel like I’ve done what I set out to do.”

Art has the power to make people understand things from a fresh perspective , and to see things in a new light, allowing a different outlook on life. Whether you’re inexperienced or a professional artist, creating art is an outlet for many people. Sometimes, looking through the eyes of the creator gives a whole new perspective on the art itself.