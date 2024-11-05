The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

Concerts are one of the most exciting, memorable experiences you can buy yourself. Still, the planning does not end with the Ticketmaster confirmation email… here are some tips and tricks from an amateur professional who saves up to spend on arenas, outdoor pavilions and stadium tours alike…

1. Invest in a clear bag (that does not exceed 12×6

Now, not all venues require clear bags; some allow a standard small bag (up to 12in x 6 in x 12in) and small clutches (up to 4.5 in x 6.5 in). But their policy was clear bags at Ford Field stadium, where I attended The Eras Tour. So, I invested in one and have been using it for every show since. First, it is a standard size, and since it’s clear, you can peek at the contents at any point if you’re afraid of misplacing important items like your passport, credit card, etc.

Another bonus is that they match with whatever outfit you choose since the decorations are the contents of your purse.

Pro Tip: Go get that end-of-concert confetti and decorate your purse with it!

2. Wear comfortable shoes

I know the heels match the outfit more, but a worn-in pair of Converse or sneakers is the way to go. The most uncomfortable a concertgoer should be is in a pair of Doc Martens or boots that are already well broken in.

Pro Tip: Do not wear brand-new shoes to a concert.

3. Create an itinerary

Especially when you have friends tagging along on the concert adventure, there should be a dialogue about how early you want to get there, who wants to buy merch, wait in line for food at the stands, if you collectively don’t want to see the opener, etc.

For me, most of the concerts I attend are just across the border in Detroit, so me and my friends leave two hours before to account for traffic and to find a parking garage. Sometimes, we will even have a reservation for restaurants downtown, since the food options inside venues are typically few, and have dramatically high prices…in which case we leave even earlier.

If you are in general admission or the pit with no assigned seating, there is a lot of pressure to get there early and start queueing. I had two experiences with general admission. One of them was James Arthur, who gave a stunning show with a tear-jerking vocal performance but came out an hour late, which had us on our feet, sandwiched between other people the entire time. Another factor is your height. If you are 5” to 5”5, there will likely be a taller person obstructing your view, and since heels aren’t a good idea either, my advice would be to aim for the lower bowl or lower balcony, depending on your venue.

Pro Tip: Add the tickets to your Apple wallet ahead of time!

4. Find the setlist and make it a playlist

There is an incredible site, called setlist.fm that shows you the artist’s previous setlists at other concerts and tours, updated by people who were really in attendance. On the site, they specify which songs are covers, and what songs come from what EP or album.

Having the setlist can build excitement for the day and ensure you know what you’re in for. Going in blindly is also an option for some but I would say if you are not a super fan of the artist you’re seeing, making sure you know all the songs makes for a better time.

Pro Tip: Having the order of the setlist can be helpful if you are planning bathroom breaks or beating the post-concert merch line.

5. Find out who the opener is

Artists pick other rising artists to open for them whose music they love too. So, if this headliner you’re seeing is one of your favourites, it’s pretty likely the genre of the opener would also be up your alley. Check them out! Find out if you know their biggest single. It has happened multiple times that my sister or a friend will recognize the music from their playlists, or through recommended songs that their streaming service provides them with.

Pro Tip: It gives you bragging points to know some of their music if they blow up – like those people who listened to Chappell Roan while she was opening for Olivia Rodrigo on the SOUR and GUTS Tour.

6. Grab a water or an energy drink (or both!) at the venue

Venues do not allow water or food inside, but I would not bank on the fact that you were hydrated previously as a good excuse not to buy water. Staying hydrated is important. Hold the pee if it arises though…

Pro Tip: Some venues now have water fountain stations with plastic cups so do not let them capitalize on you if there is another option.

7. Familiarize yourself with the venue’s rules

Many venues have transitioned to being cashless, stadiums, arenas, or outdoor pavilions alike. Some also exclusively take credit cards.

Additionally, some venues, specifically smaller ones, do not allow portable chargers because they offer a service to rent one per hour or for a small sum.

Pro Tip: Check the venue’s official website, Ticketmaster, or the emails you get sent from the event for the most information.

8. Take precautions for your comfort

I tend to bring headache or pain medicine like Tylenol or Ibuprofen because a long day outside of someone’s comfort zone or the loud music can cause headaches or discomfort and you want to make sure this does not define your night!

I recommend the earplugs for similar reasons, even if you do not typically find that you need them, sometimes seats are placed beside speakers, and you would not know until you get there. The earplugs help with regulating volume and tamping down the overstimulation that can arise from the musical production, and others around you.

Pro Tip: Bring extra medicine, be the mom friend, better to be safe than sorry!

9. Use the event as an excuse to get creative with your clothing

With the Eras Tour, making friendship bracelets is not the only trend that cemented itself into concert culture. The fashion quota at concerts has been heightened… Can your outfit can be transformed into a burning an activity for friends or a DIY craft for yourself.

People opt to dress like their artist’s favourite Eras;

I bedazzled my corset for the Eras Tour, emulating her costume for Midnights. I wore Mirrorball earrings for folklore, a paper plane necklace for 1989, and a snake cuff for reputation.

People sometimes follow the aesthetic of albums;

For Conan Gray’s Found Heaven tour, I bought the star necklace and recreated the makeup he wears on his album cover. For the full outfit, I made sure to secure a red leather jacket as a nod to his sophomore album Superache.

People opt to dress like the artist’s aesthetic;

When queuing in line for a Madison Beer concert, many people sport long ribbons in their hair, frills, and florals.

When at a FLETCHER concert, people opted for deep shades of red and green and leather to match FLETCHER’s streetwear and clothes she performs in. I wore a tight maroon top and a maxi leather skirt.

Another example is the concert I attended this past weekend, Palestinian-Chilean artist Elyann tends to wear traditional Arabian dress like gold waist chains, or the Keffiyeh scarf you can style as a hijab, a triangle top, across your waist, or draped across your shoulders. In this case, emulating the aesthetic or culture of an artist, especially when you are of a similar background and far from the home country where it originates, can create an incredibly tender and supportive space.

Pro Tip: Pinterest has great ideas… and thrift stores and places like Urban Planet and Forever 21 can typically deliver.

These are some of my concert tips and tricks to ensure a good and comfortable time! Seeing shows live can bring out so much passion from the clothes you wear, the new music you discover through their openers to getting closer to the people you experience it with.

I do not think I will ever stop spending my paycheques on the unique opportunity to fully immerse myself in the music I love.