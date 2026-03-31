Bring Back the Socially Conscious Artist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On March 6th of this year, War Child Records released their second charity album HELP(2). To support children living in war zones, many artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, Arctic Monkeys and Beabadoobee, contributed to the record. Given the charitable nature of the album and its admirable goal of raising funds for the mental health support of these children, one would be shocked at the fact that some artists refused to contribute because “it was too political.” This fear of being seen as political has permeated the arts in recent years, with the focus on attracting the widest net of fans and (let’s be honest here) corporate sponsors, instead of meeting the moment. This backlash to the performative politics of the pandemic era has slowly been received as nauseating by the populace, who view the silence of cultural classes and their ultimate focus on the “aesthetic” as out-of-touch and, in extreme cases, propagandistic.

Artists are often remembered by their ability to meet the moment. Think of Nina Simone’s “Mississippi Goddamn,” Bob Dylan’s “The Times Are A Changin’,” Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring, Orwell’s 1984, and Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. For these artists, their decision to be political cemented their legacies. Can you think of a historically significant artist who kept their mouth shut or made art purely for the “aesthetics” without any wider social commentary? Which revered artist or intellectual can you think of who is solely known for their corporate sponsorships or brand deals?

Today, some artists are using their voices and their art to speak out about injustice. Just this year, Bruce Springsteen released “The Streets of Minneapolis,” and Cameron Winter contributed “Warning” to the War Child record, both tracks reminiscent of 1960s protest music. The Springsteen track echoes Dylan’s folk-driven message of hope, peace, and change. “Warning,” on the other hand, is decidedly more radical—it’s about retribution and justice. These are feelings that many hold in the face of cruelty and overwhelming darkness. Thus, not only do these artists make their voices heard, but they are also able to empathize with how most are feeling.

When art is reduced to making a profit, clout, or plastic surgery, we lose what makes it meaningful. Art is meant to speak to the human condition. It is meant to inspire emotion, call us to action, and make us think. When art serves to decorate a wall, pump dopamine, or act as background noise while studying, it is no better than AI-generated slop. Art that is safe and purely aesthetic is not meaningful—it does not say anything. Furthermore, the idea that past artists did not confront social issues (as stated above) is simply a myth. Even going back to Jane Austen, who wrote about slavery, colonialism, and abolition in Mansfield Park or Picasso’s Guernica, a work about the Spanish Civil War, creatives have always ruffled feathers amongst the powers that be.

Ultimately, creatives must decide what they want their legacy to be and how they want to be remembered. Do they want to be remembered for their wealth, their brand deals, and how their surgeon did their breast implants? Or do they want to be remembered for their ability to help others and make change? Only one of these types will be remembered positively by future generations.

Works Cited

Petridis, Alexis. “Some artists thought it was too political: can Jarvis, Damon, Olivia Rodrigo and Arctic Monkeys reboot the biggest charity album of the 90s?” The Guardian, 23 January 2026,https://www.theguardian.com/music/2026/jan/23/some-artists-thought-it-was-too-political-can-jarvis-damon-olivia-rodrigo-and-arctic-monkeys-reboot-the-biggest-charity-album-of-the-90s.