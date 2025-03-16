The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a girl is like having a membership to a semi-exclusive club. You might not realize it at first, but you have hundreds of people looking out for you- just as you are for them. See someone drop a card? You pick it up and chase them down. Blood on your pants? Someone tells you without drawing attention. If you’re being chatted up by an unfriendly face at the bar, that group of girls at the other end are ready to take you in as their missing member. We’re a sisterhood: always ready to help one another out when the time comes.

Being a girl means knowing how your friend is feeling before she tells you. You don’t need words to communicate. If she’s uncomfortable at a party you’ve clocked it before she’s processed the thought. You excuse yourselves and turn the evening into something more enjoyable. If she’s been burning the candle at both ends, you know that her favourite hot drink will immediately brighten up her face again. If you’ve been having a bad day, she already knows just by the music you’re playing.

Being a girl is understanding that girl math is totally real… except that actually it isn’t (don’t tell anyone). It’s knowing that as badly as we want to break the glass ceilings and set the curves in our fields, we also dream of living in a cottage in the forest with our herd of rabbits and baby goats. It’s appreciating that we can do anything we want to do, but on our terms, because “what, like it’s hard?”.

Being a girl is knowing that you are alive because of a girl, who is alive because of a girl, who is also alive because of a girl. It’s understanding that you may continue that chain or choose not to, but either choice is perfectly normal and alright. It’s being inspired by mother-figures, athletes, singers, scholars, and knowing that you will eventually become an inspiration to the next generation of girls.

Being a girl is being your true, authentic self.