The temperatures are dropping, and the leaves are changing colours, which means the fall season is finally here. I enjoy baking as a hobby and as a way to de-stress, so for me this means pulling out the pumpkin puree and traditional fall spices to add to my rotation of recipes. I’ve compiled a list of my favourite fall baking recipes that I’ve found taste the best and are the easiest to make – I’m biased towards cupcakes as they’re the most fool proof and are great for sharing. However, other desserts with the same flavours are not hard to find online.

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

Of course, this wouldn’t be a complete list without mentioning the infamous pumpkin spice cupcake with cream cheese frosting. The best recipe I’ve tried is from Natasha’s Kitchen. I like that she uses pumpkin puree and cinnamon to achieve the pumpkin spice taste instead of having you purchase each individual spice (which can be expensive and impractical).

Link:

https://natashaskitchen.com/pumpkin-cupcakes-with-cream-cheese-frosting/

Pumpkin Spice Cookies

If cookies are more your style this recipe from Preppy Kitchen is simple to follow. While the pumpkin puree is not something you can substitute for, the pumpkin spice powder can be easily replaced with cinnamon.

Link:

Vanilla Chai Cupcakes

I originally set out to make vanilla chai cupcakes this summer, so I tried a recipe that has you use chai latte powder for the cake part. I didn’t like this method as the cake turned out to be too dry. So, I found the best way to achieve the vanilla chai flavour is to make the cake part a traditional vanilla and make an American buttercream (1 part butter, 2 parts powdered sugar) and add the chai latte powder to the buttercream to taste. I again recommend Natasha’s Kitchen’s recipe as she uses ingredients most people have laying around.

Link:

https://natashaskitchen.com/perfect-vanilla-cupcake-recipe/

Spiced Apple Cupcakes

This time, the spice here refers to ground cinnamon and ground ginger. When possible, it is best to use fresh ingredients instead of powered versions to achieve the best texture and taste, so I appreciate that this recipe uses fresh apples. Apples are also simple to work with and inexpensive. Additionally, this recipe uses buttermilk, but I used whole milk without issue.

Link:

https://www.browneyedbaker.com/apple-cupcakes-cinnamon-cream-cheese-frosting/