An Ode to the Adult Cartoon

I strongly believe that I would not be the person I am today without watching adult-animated cartoons. As a kid, I remember my dad watching DVDs of series such as Family Guy, King of the Hill, and South Park all the time. I would wander into the living room, curious about what was on our big-box television. I would sit on the couch as quietly as I could, careful not to make a sound. My mom was not pleased when she’d catch me watching these shows with my dad, but my dad always let me stay and watch.

I was not deprived of children’s cartoons either. My house was full of Barbie, Scooby-Doo, and other iconic Saturday morning shows. However, I would also watch what my parents were watching: the news, sports games, sitcoms, and even soap operas. News of world events, natural disasters, and other important topics was always on in the background.. Being exposed to such topics gave me a better understanding of the world and fueled my love for pop culture. It was my love for pop culture that further deepened my enjoyment of adult-animated shows. Creators like Seth MacFarlane, Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Matt Groening, and Mike Judge are also notable fans of pop culture. Daytime television, iconic music numbers, and beloved film series sparked their creativity and desire to make such memorable episodes.

In school, adult cartoons were always a topic of discussion. What would the new Treehouse of Horror anthology be about this year? Were you caught up on the South Park game wars episodes? Have you seen that new Bob’s Burgers show? I would often invite friends over, and we would binge entire seasons together . It connected people of all groups and grade levels. Many bus rides were spent replaying quotes, plots, and entire scenes with other kids.

My love for cartoons continued to shape me throughout high school and university . It remained an easy topic of discussion and a great way to meet new people and make friends. To this day, my friends and I get together to watch the latest South Park and Smiling Friends episodes. I thoroughly enjoy rewatching series I saw as a kid. I quote jokes I remember hearing and laugh at ones that went over my head.

I truly believe that cartoons are not just for kids. In a similar vein, I don’t think that adult cartoons are only for adults. When I look back on how much these shows positively impacted my childhood, I can’t imagine ever living without them in the first place.