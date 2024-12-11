The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I once had a bad habit of staying up late when I had to finish assignments due during my first university degree. So, I slowly adjusted to late nights accompanied by white noise, music, and tea. Sometimes, I still fall back into those routines, and I’ve earned the rightful consequences. I thought everything was too early and would always try to get into classes that were later in the day. I thought it would be better considering I was much more productive at night than in the mornings. However, now that I’ve been waking up earlier in the morning (for school and by choice), I realize there are aspects to them that I enjoy.

The Calm Before the Craze of the Day

What I disliked most about mornings before is what I enjoy most about them now. I once felt unsettled by the fact that no one else was awake, which left me feeling lonely. I can’t say I am much of a talker, but being in someone’s company feels nice. When I wake up early in the morning, it’s eerily quiet. I realize it gives me a moment of peace to collect my thoughts for the day ahead of me, rather than the rush of panic I usually felt waking up later in the day. The time alone—and, depending on how early I wake up, the quiet of the dark—without having to make conversation, and the knowledge that I could do anything I wanted to, allow me to calm down and go at my own pace.

The Amount of Space I have in the Kitchen

Having roommates has been great, except when we’re all in the kitchen scrambling to make dinner or lunch. When I wake up in the morning, I don’t have to worry about sharing this space or bothering anyone by being there. Luckily, I don’t make much noise when I move around, so being in the kitchen early in the morning has never been an issue. I am also self-conscious about eating in front of other people and would much rather eat when I am by myself in my room, where no one can see me (something about eating food in front of people is just so embarrassing, but I have no clue if I am the only one that feels this way). So, I never made much effort to eat in the kitchen while other people were there. Waking up in the early morning hours has helped me feel more comfortable eating in my common spaces.

Being Quiet Doesn’t have to Be a Character Flaw

I’ve mentioned before that early mornings are extremely quiet. I am also generally a very quiet person. Some people view this characteristic of mine negatively, and I have noticed that it prompts people to make unwanted conversation or small talk with me, which is everything I do not want. Any space where I do not have to carry a full-on conversation with someone, I am happy. The morning lets me embrace my quieter side and since there is no one to talk to, I won’t have to expend any of my energy forcing awkward conversation. To be a morning person doesn’t mean you have to be a quiet person, but the setting certainly suits introverts like me.

Overall, I’ve been waking up earlier these last few months. At first, the adjustment period was very difficult because I was always so exhausted. However, once I got used to waking up early, I found myself enjoying it a lot more than I initially thought. Granted, there are some days I still struggle to roll out of bed, but that’s inevitable. Despite those sleepy days, I remain appreciative every moment these still mornings bring.