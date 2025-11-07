A Love Letter to Kids’ Television

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a 2000s kid, I feel lucky to have grown up with an endless amount of unforgettable children’s TV shows. Years later, I can still remember the exact numbers of my favourite channels I would watch before and after school.

A good television show has the power to uplift, amuse, and most importantly, educate children outside the classroom. Even as adults, we can appreciate the lessons that characters learn at the end of an episode!

Since the introduction of streaming services, traditional forms of TV, such as cable/satellite have declined in popularity. However, there was a time when these channels were a staple in almost every household. For a little nostalgia, here are a few kids’ television channels that had a major impact on Millennials and Generation Z!

DISNEY CHANNEL

Arguably one of the largest companies in the world, Disney Channel launched in 1983 and featured programming almost entirely targeted towards kids by 2002. Disney reached its peak in the 2000s when it started producing more original movies and hit series. Most of these originals are still recognizable today, such as The Suite Life on Deck, Hannah Montana, and Wizards of Waverly Place. My personal favourites as a child were Jessie, A.N.T. Farm, and Teen Beach Movie, which I watched almost daily. For Disney kids who want to relive a little nostalgia, try Disney+ for streaming, where you can rewatch the classic shows at any time!

NICKELODEON

As one of Disney’s strongest competitors and highest-rated networks, Nickelodeon launched in 1979 with children’s programming and later expanded to include content for both kids and adolescents. Nickelodeon didn’t find major success until the 1990s, when it began airing original shows such as Blue’s Clues, Dora the Explorer, and SpongeBob SquarePants. Compared to Disney’s polished dream-like world, Nickelodeon had more humour and was considered the more rebellious, ‘cool kids’ channel. As a young girl, I remember discussing the latest episodes of iCarly and Victorious, and occasionally someone would bring up The Fairly OddParents. To this day, I still rewatch SpongeBob whenever I need cheering up as the jokes only get better with age.

TREEHOUSE TV

In the landscape of Canadian children’s television, you cannot overlook Treehouse TV. Founded in 1997, Treehouse was a Canadian channel mainly for preschoolers. Instead of commercials, Treehouse would broadcast educational shorts hosted by humans and puppets. The shows on TreeHouse were usually calmer and friendlier for younger audiences, such as Max and Ruby, The Backyardigans, and my preferred choice of viewing at my Grandma’s house,Toopy and Binoo. To this day, most of the songs from TreeHouse shows still play in my head.

CARTOON NETWORK

The Cartoon Network launched in 1992 and was the first network to dedicate an entire broadcast to 24/7 animated programming. Although its late-night programming (Adult Swim) caters to adult audiences, Cartoon Network’s daytime lineup features beloved animated series such as The Powerpuff Girls, Teen Titans, and Adventure Time. I especially enjoyed The Amazing World of Gumball because, like many other Cartoon Network shows, its teenage humour matured alongside me as I grew older. Cartoon Network also offers an anime programming block, where it has successfully introduced many North-American audiences to Japanese culture!

TELETOON

Established in 1997, Teletoon (or Télétoon) was a bilingual TV service for both French and English viewers, owned by Corus Entertainment. Although Teletoon has since transformed into Cartoon Network, it once stood as a defining Canadian animation channel that entertained kids, teens, and adults alike. A little more mature than TreeHouse and PBS, Teletoon featured Canadian hits like Total Drama Island and 6teen, with my favourite being Johnny Test, which I watched nearly every day with an after-school snack.

Each television channel has made a mark on the audiences who have dedicated their mornings, afternoons, and evenings to their favourite shows. As an adult, I couldn’t be more grateful for the shows I grew up with, and all the lessons they have taught me about the world.

As we move into a different era of TV, we can only hope that new generations of kids will find the same comfort, wonder, and life lessons in their shows.