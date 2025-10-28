5 Underrated Movies to Get You in the Halloween Spirit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we draw closer and closer to the spookiest night of the year, it is impossible to miss all the ways people are embracing Halloween. From lawn decorations to in-store candy boxes, everyone looks forward to a fun-filled holiday. If you are looking for more ways to get in the Halloween spirit, here are five underrated movies that can help you do so.

Bottoms (2023) dir. Emma Seligman

This dark comedy combines blood, fight clubs, and high school into the perfect Halloween movie. Although this is not your typical horror movie, it can be a good way to kick off a Halloween party with friends. Without spoiling anything, it involves football games, romance, explosions, and pineapples. It also features an all-star cast, including Rachel Sennot, Ayo Edebiri, Kaia Gerber, and Nicholas Galitzine, among others. This movie is ideal for viewers seeking a fun, not frightening, Halloween movie.

Raw (2016) dir. Julia Ducournau

Raw (original title: Grave) is a gory, coming-of-age story following a girl in her first week of university. It is likely the most unsettling film on this list, so be warned! Despite this, it also features many relatable elements, such as not fitting in or of new beginnings. It’s not a film you can easily forget after watching; the message it conveys will stick with you. This film is perfect for fans of body horror or for anyone who has ever been a 16-year-old girl.

Train to Busan (2016) dir. Yeon Sang-ho

Train to Busan (original title 부산행) is, in my opinion, a perfect zombie film. The characters are easy to root for, and the atmosphere is terrifying, creating a tension that will have you on the edge of your seat the whole time. The special effects and the physicality of the zombies are both impressive and unsettling. And, although zombies are the complete opposite of humans, the heart of this story is deeply human. Train to Busan offers more than just a standard zombie apocalypse: it forces you to think about wealth, mob mentality, and what is truly important in life.

Cabin in the Woods (2011) dir. Drew Goddard

Out of all the movies on this list, Cabin in the Woods is the closest to a classic horror film. Four friends taking a vacation where they get more than they bargained for is a very familiar horror trope. However, this movie offers a much deeper plot than you may expect. The film almost borders on satire at times, making it perfect for horror fans. I think the film works best if you go in knowing nothing, so try to avoid looking up any spoilers beforehand. If you are looking for a bloody, scary, and at times unsettling Halloween movie, this is the one for you.

NOPE (2022) dir. Jordan Peele

From one of the genre’s greatest directors, NOPE combines sci-fi and horror in a way you won’t forget. Starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, this film is already off to a winning start. Not only is the acting incredible, but the plot is one of the most unique I have seen in modern horror. It is unlike any other horror flick of the 21st century while still checking off all the boxes of a classic horror film—an isolated farmhouse, a terrifying killer, and plenty of blood. This movie is a must-see for horror or movie fans in general. It truly is that good.

These five films may not be the most well-known when it comes to Halloween movies, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t become your favourite! All five have incredible writing, strong acting, and beautiful cinematography. Whether you are looking for something to watch in your bedroom alone at night or with friends after trick-or-treating on campus, these underrated films are perfect for any occasion.