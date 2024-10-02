5 Affordable Skincare Hacks I Can’t Live Without

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

Sick of breakouts and blemishes? Tired of dull and lifeless skin? You’re not alone! Here are five of my personal tips and tricks that I use to keep my skin looking clear and clean while staying on budget as a university student!

1. Keeping It Cool

If you’re dealing with swelling and puffiness in the morning, you’d likely benefit from icing your face before starting your skincare routine! While it may sound silly, I’ve been keeping up the habit of icing my face in the morning and noticed my redness and eyebags are almost completely gone.

Studies have shown that using ice in a cold compress can help reduce eye bags, calm down inflammatory acne, and, as we all know, reduce swelling!

Ice rollers are relatively cheap on Amazon, come in all shapes and sizes, and take only a few minutes to be done with it! Not to mention, if you’re prone to feeling sluggish in the morning, the cool icy feeling will help wake you up and leave you feeling nice and fresh at the start of your day!

2. Staying Hydrated

This tip is so obvious that most people overlook it: drink water! Your skin is dehydrated when you are dehydrated, so it’s fair to say that getting your fair share of water is important too!

As someone who deals with seasonal eczema (which is not fun!), this is one tip that I always remember when my eczema comes around! Drinking enough water helps keep skin hydrated, fighting off pesky skin problems like eczema and acne!

3. Never Skipping Moisturizer

I love love love moisturizer! If I could marry one skincare product, it would literally be moisturizer. This is the number one part of my skincare routine and I’m not sure I could live without it!

Moisturizer is the key to achieving that coveted healthy glow. Every night before I go to bed, I always make it a point to moisturize my face and neck in order to maintain nice hydrated skin. My personal favourite is the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream which you can find at basically every Shopper’s and Costco! It comes in a huge tub, offering great value, and its thick consistency is perfect for my skin!

4. Sunscreen Always!

One of the biggest lessons I learned from my recent trip to Europe is the incredible importance of sun protection! Sun damage is no joke, especially for those who are fair-skinned!

Personally, I’ve never liked the look of myself super tan, and always found that tanning makes my skin rough and itchy. Nowadays, I’m very diligent about incorporating SPF into my morning routine. Sometimes I opt for a proper sunscreen or a moisturizer that has SPF. For me, the CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion is perfect for the job, as it keeps my skin hydrated and protected from the sun! Reapplying it isn’t a problem at all either, since it’s super lightweight too!

5. Other Little Habits

Some tricks I use to keep my skin clear and clean don’t even involve applying anything to my skin at all! These are simple habits like washing my sheets and pillowcases regularly, cleaning my makeup brushes and face towels, and tying my hair up before going to bed.

These simple, straightforward habits may seem minor, but a little goes a long way! They say that the best cure is prevention, so what’s better than preventing pimples before they can even appear? Keeping your skin away from dirt, oil, and bacteria help avoid breakouts and redness entirely. By maintaining clean sheets and brushes, as well as keeping hair off your face, you can significantly improve your skin’s health!

To sum it up, as postsecondary students, many of us can’t afford a high-end skincare routine, myself included. This is why it’s important to incorporate simple, yet effective, skincare hacks in order to keep a healthy complexion while staying on budget!