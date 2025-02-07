10 Lessons I’ve Learned Since Starting University

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I didn’t realize how much my life had changed until I stepped back into my high school for a visit right after finishing my last exam of the university fall semester. Honestly, I didn’t want to go. When my friend called me that morning, inviting me to visit our old high school, to “see how everyone is doing back home, right after surviving our last exam just the night before, I hesitated. A blast from the past is certainly NOT what I need after such an overwhelming university semester. The last thing I wanted was to see underclassmen or teachers and be reminded of a life I’d left behind. But against my better judgment, I agreed to go.

What was supposed to be a quick 45-minute visit during the lunch period turned into a three-hour rollercoaster of emotions. What I thought would feel like revisiting a closed chapter of my life became a surprising reflection of how much I’d grown. Instead of a stain from the past, like reviewing a novel after finishing the final chapter, I found myself reflecting deeply on my first semester as a university student. Perhaps this was a moment I needed more than I realized.

Teachers who had seemed like distant authority figures just months ago now felt like colleagues I have a newfound respect for. I even found myself giving advice to underclassmen. In those conversations, it hit me: I actually have a lot to share about navigating university life.

There are realities and experiences I wish I’d known, or at least been prepared for, as I stepped into this new chapter of life. So here it is: Here are 10 lessons I learned since starting university.

1. Something is ALWAYS happening—it’s a matter of choice and commitment

Transitioning from a high school of less than a thousand students to a university bustling with tens of thousands can be overwhelming. Add to that the countless clubs, events, and opportunities—you simply can’t do it all. Your time will become precious, and no one will push you to participate in anything. I have to make choices: the friends I keep, the parties I attend, and the organizations I commit to. I must remember that I can always pivot to something better. Time is limited, and opportunities won’t seek you out!

2. The importance of habits and a healthy lifestyle

Exam season is tough. With unhealthy food options on campus and family far away, it’s easy to neglect self-care. Now that I’m on my own for the most part, I need to prioritize forming good habits to stay healthy while earning my degree. I like to build a routine, take advantage of free fitness classes and facilities, and create a budget.

3. Time management became important to me??

Yes, yes, I know—we’ve heard it a thousand times. But despite how much high school teachers drilled it into us, I’m sad to report it’s true. Without anyone creating my schedule for me, I have needed to step up. Life gets busy, and deadlines sneak up on you. Miss one, and there’s no going back. (No, really—a missed deadline often means a zero, which is especially brutal when assignments can be worth 30% of your grade.)

4. Finding the perfect note-taking and studying style

I thought I had it all figured out before starting university. But within two months, I felt like a deer on ice. Lectures are longer and more exhausting, professors speed through 60-90 slides in one session, and traditional pen-and-paper notes just don’t cut it. I experimented early to find what works best for me. Adjusting my study techniques, whether that’s note-taking, using study apps, or finding that perfect study spot, was crucial for my academic success early on!

5. Preparing my wallet

It’s no secret that everything on campus costs more than it does outside academic walls. Even with tuition covered, I still face expenses for textbooks and course-specific platforms REQUIRED for me to open my wallet. I may plan to bring my own lunch, but the temptation of on-campus food spots can also be hard to resist despite their steep prices. I budget wisely to avoid financial stress and prepare to spend double!

6. The blackhole of skipping lectures

Skipping lectures can feel like a small decision in the moment, but it quickly adds up. Missing even one class can set me back, and the longer I stay in that blackhole, the harder it is to climb out. Stay disciplined and attend lectures!

7. Navigating a caffeine addiction

I’ve got a confession: I’m a caffeine addict. With a Tim Hortons in nearly all buildings and an energy drink readily available in every vending machine, it’s tempting to grab a drink between classes. While caffeine can give me that much-needed boost, especially during exam season, I try to moderate my intake and stay hydrated to avoid that crippling dependency I now have.

8. The gap between grades and academics

If you thought you were the smartest in high school, think again. University is humbling. There will always be someone smarter, more motivated, or more prepared. The adjustment is tough, but I acknowledge the learning curve and I don’t underestimate the effort needed to succeed.

9. Networking and the cycle of friends

University is a revolving door of friendships. I’ve met people from all walks of life, and my social circle will constantly evolve with each semester. Unlike high school, where being around the same group of people for months often meant automatic friendships, university life requires more… intention. With my busy, extremely different schedules as adults, it’s all about prioritizing the people who truly matter to me. There’s no pressure to maintain toxic relationships—and let’s be honest, no one has the time for that. The value of genuine connections becomes clear when I only have an hour between commitments to decide who’s worth seeing. They say relationships are key, so stay open, walk away when necessary, and don’t forget to network along the way.

10. Adulting…is actually adulting?

The beauty of university is how it reveals the realities of adulthood. It’s humbling and challenging, but the experience is necessary for me. Managing my time, finances, and responsibilities is a rite of passage. As Taylor Swift says, “You’re on your own, kid,” And that’s okay. Pushing through, and taking advantage of what the University has to offer is the most important lesson I’ve learned.