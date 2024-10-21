Zodiac Signs as Popular Campus Spots at UVM

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Have you ever wondered where your zodiac sign would hang out on UVM’s campus? Whether you’re an energetic Aries or a sensitive Cancer, every sign has a spot that speaks to its vibe. Here’s a fun guide to where you (or your zodiac twin) would most likely be found around campus!

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

The Davis Center

Bold, fiery, and always in the middle of the action, Aries’ live for the hustle and bustle of the Davis Center. This high-energy spot, with its cafes, events, and endless student activity, matches Aries’ vibrant, go-getter personality. If a protest, club meeting, or spontaneous dance party is happening, an Aries is there—probably leading the charge.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Aiken Solarium

Taurus, the sign that loves comfort and a touch of luxury, would be perfectly content in the Aiken Solarium. This sun-filled, cozy space allows Taurus’ to indulge in their love of nature while staying warm indoors. Surrounded by greenery and sunlight, Taurus’ can relax and enjoy the peace and tranquility that fuels their steady and grounded energy.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Old Mill

Curious and always craving mental stimulation, Geminis gravitate toward the historic Old Mill, where classes span everything from philosophy to political science. With so many students and professors exchanging ideas, it’s a hub of intellectual conversation and fast-paced energy—just the right spot for Geminis to chat or dive into a new subject.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The Quiet Study Spaces by the Lake

Emotional, introspective Cancers find peace in the calm, reflective spaces near Lake Champlain. Whether it’s gazing out at the water or reading quietly in a tucked-away study nook, Cancers crave a retreat where they can feel connected to both their emotions and the natural world. The lake’s gentle waves and stillness match their nurturing soul.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

The Royall Tyler Theatre

Leo’s dramatic flair can’t be missed, and there’s no better place for this fire sign than the Royall Tyler Theatre. Whether performing on stage or watching from the audience, Leos loves to shine in a space that celebrates creativity and self-expression. The spotlight? That’s where Leos thrive, capturing attention and applause.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Howe Library Study Rooms

Practical and detail-oriented Virgo is all about productivity, so the study rooms in the Howe Library are their natural habitat. Virgos thrive in organized environments where they can focus on their to-do list, plan out assignments, and enjoy the satisfaction of checking off tasks in peace. They probably have a color-coded study schedule taped to the wall.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

The UVM Green

Balanced and social Libras love harmony and good vibes, and where better to enjoy that than the UVM Green? This popular hangout is perfect for Libras to soak up the sunshine, people-watch, and meet friends for a casual chat. With its wide-open spaces and the chance for impromptu meetups, Libras feel in their element in this laid-back, beautiful setting.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

The Fleming Museum

Mysterious and intense, Scorpios are drawn to the depth and intrigue of the Fleming Museum. With its rich art collections and historic exhibits, Scorpios find themselves immersed in the layers of meaning and symbolism. Whether contemplating a piece of abstract art or diving into ancient history, Scorpios appreciate a place that matches their need for depth and exploration.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

The Waterman Café

Sagittarius, the explorer of the zodiac, loves places that spark curiosity and allow for spontaneity. The Waterman Café is an ideal study spot—tucked inside one of UVM’s iconic buildings, it offers plenty of energy and a chance for a Sagittarius to people-watch between study sessions. With its big windows letting in natural light and the café’s open layout, it feels like a pit stop on their never-ending journey for knowledge. Sagittarius’ thrive in the buzz of this spot, always ready for their next intellectual adventure.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

The Career Center at L/L

Capricorns are ambitious and future-focused, so you’ll find them working on their long-term goals at the Career Center. Whether it’s polishing a resume, attending a networking event, or seeking out internships, Capricorns are always a step ahead, planning for their rise to success. Their eye is always on the prize.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

The UVM Greenhouse

Aquarius’, the progressive and nature-loving visionaries, thrive in the UVM Greenhouse. This airy, light-filled space allows them to be surrounded by lush greenery while contemplating their next big idea. The greenhouse’s mix of science, sustainability, and serene beauty appeals to Aquarius’ innovative and humanitarian side, giving them the perfect place to relax, recharge, and get inspired by the natural world.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Centennial Woods

Dreamy, imaginative Pisces feels most at home in nature, especially in the serene and mystical Centennial Woods. This quiet, forested area is where Pisces’ can immerse themselves in deep thoughts and creative musings, finding inspiration in the tranquility of the natural surroundings.